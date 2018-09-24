Morgan Gets Threatened in ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 4 Finale Sneak Peek

A sneak peek look at the Fear The Walking Dead Season Four finale sees Morgan (Lennie James) on the receiving end of an ominous threat made by the Filthy Woman (Tonya Pinkins).

“I am so disappointed in you, Morgan. I gave you so many chances to be strong. But you didn’t take any of them,” Filthy Woman says in a video recorded on the video camera belonging to currently missing apocalypse documentarian Al (Maggie Grace).

“But maybe it was my fault. Maybe I wasn’t strong enough. You’ll see me again, and when you do, I’ll be stronger than ever. And I’ll make you strong, too. I will.”

The Filthy Woman, formerly an English teacher named Martha, quickly fell into madness after the traumatizing death of her husband. Now averse to any kind of help — none came when she needed it, making her stronger in her deranged mind — Filthy Woman seeks to eradicate “weakness,” particularly zeroing in on Morgan after he adopted the charitable philosophy of the trucker network established by Polar Bear, a.k.a. Clayton (Stephen Henderson).

“I think what we found interesting is that Martha isn’t in a place where she’s blaming other people for not helping, she’s blaming herself for not being strong enough to help her husband. And it’s kind of that insight to her that we think makes it a little more interesting than if it had just been the fact that she’s out killing everyone because they didn’t help her,” showrunner Andrew Chambliss told EW.

“No, she’s killing everyone because she thinks helping people makes them weak and it’s her way of preventing people from going down the same path she did.”

Showrunner Ian Goldberg explained the Filthy Woman acts as a “reflection” of Morgan, who similarly went down a dark path following traumatic loss before he was pulled out of it, setting himself on his path of “all life is precious” and opting instead for a more peaceful way of life.

“So you see in the episode when he says to her there at the SWAT van, ‘You’re stuck. I was too.’ It’s really kind of like a reflection of each other, which is why Martha really hits home for Morgan, because he understands what it’s like to be stuck in that emotional trauma and what it can do to you as a person,” Goldberg said.

Now, as seen in the trailer for the season finale, the Filthy Woman is getting to Morgan: he’s seen heading off on his own and distancing himself from his friends, telling them, “I can’t lose any of you.”

The finale, appropriately titled ‘…I Lose Myself,’ airs Sunday at 9/8c on AMC.