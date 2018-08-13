‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Showrunners on Future ‘Walking Dead’ Crossovers

New Fear The Walking Dead Season Four showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg say future crossovers or overlap between the spinoff and flagship series The Walking Dead is “possible,” but for now, they’re focused on their corner of the shared universe.

“We’re really just focused on telling our stories on Fear The Walking Dead. It’s a big universe, and certainly anything is possible,” Goldberg told SYFY.

“More crossovers could happen, but that could be someone else from the Walking Dead universe… it could be someone from the past on Fear The Walking Dead. That’s one of the exciting things about working in this world and universe. It is ever-expanding, and the possibilities continue to grow and grow for who might pop up.”

The shows crossed paths for the first time this season as Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), Carol (Melissa McBride) and Jesus (Tom Payne) attempted to convince Morgan (Lennie James) to stay in Virginia before he ventured out west alone, winding up in Texas and forming a new bond with drifting survivors John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt) and Althea (Maggie Grace).

After crossing paths with the revenge-seeking Clarks (Frank Dillane and Alycia Debnam-Carey) and allies Strand (Colman Domingo) and Luciana (Danay García), both groups formed an unsteady alliance, coming together in the mid-season finale after the death of Madison (Kim Dickens).

Now, mostly separated, the survivors will be forced to weather a vicious storm in the back half of Fear Season Four as Morgan attempts to convince Al, Alicia, and the others to come with him as he intends to head home to Virginia.

In an interview with ComicBook.com, Goldberg and Chambliss shot down speculation both shows would merge into one in the future, saying instead they’re focused on “the characters who are on the show right now, and the new characters who joined the show this season, and some new faces who will pop up in the back half of Season Four.”

Fans were hopeful they would see the now-dead Abraham (Michael Cudlitz) from The Walking Dead surface on Fear after an easter egg pointed to video journalist Al having had a video taped run-in with Abraham and traveling companion Eugene (Josh McDermitt), as both characters started out in Texas before later running across Rick Grimes and his group of survivors.

The Walking Dead‘s upcoming 18-month time jump “does not” rule out more crossovers, Walking Dead Chief Content Officer Scott Gimple said at San Diego Comic-Con.

“That’s about all I got to say. It does not but I wouldn’t expect it all the time. Things could happen. You never know who might pop up on Fear The Walking Dead. That includes The Walking Dead and potentially people in the past from Fear The Walking Dead.”

Fear The Walking Dead resumes its fourth season tonight on AMC, ahead of The Walking Dead Season Nine premiere Sunday, October 7.