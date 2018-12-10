‘Fear The Walking Dead’: Daniel Sharman Returning as Troy Otto

Daniel Sharman will reprise his role as Troy Otto in the upcoming fifth season of Fear the Walking Dead.

While the details and capacity of Sharman’s return to Fear the Walking Dead are unknown at this time, ComicBook.com has learned that Troy Otto will be back on the series in the coming episodes. The number of episodes in which Sharman will appear as Troy Otto is also unknown.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sharman’s Troy Otto was introduced in Fear the Walking Dead‘s third season. Before the season came to a close, Madison Clark struck him in the head with a hammer and left him behind to get swept up in the flood following the dam’s explosion. Many presumed Troy to be dead as all signs pointed to it, and that might be the case. With Althea having been introduced, it is possible Sharman merely returns in the form of a flashback or on one of Althea’s journalistic recordings.

On the other hand, it is also possible Troy survived his injuries in the Season Three finale and is coming back with a vengeance to wreak havoc on the survivors who left him behind. Still, the only character whom Troy might have a legitimate gripe with would be Kim Dickens’ Madison Clark, who left the show in its fourth season.

Troy was a divisive character for Fear the Walking Dead‘s fanbase. A loose cannon, the character showed bigot-like tendencies at times and served in a role similar to that of Shane Walsh from The Walking Dead‘s early seasons. Some fans loved him, some fans hated him, and some fans loved to hate him. Since Troy’s apparent death, many fans were left clamoring for his return. For those fans, the wish is granted.

The Walking Dead returns for the back half of its ninth season on February 10, 2019 at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter and watch ComicBook.com’s After The Dead each Sunday night following new episodes.