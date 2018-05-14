Sunday’s ‘Fear’ Episode Has Another ‘The Walking Dead’ Connection

Sunday’s episode of Fear the Walking Dead has another connection to The Walking Dead and its name is not Lennie James or Morgan Jones. It’s Michael Satrazemis.

Satrazemis has directed more than a dozen episodes of The Walking Dead. In fact, this is not his first episode of Fear the Walking Dead, either. The director previously made the trek to Austin, Texas to helm the second episode of the current season, before taking the reigns once again with Episode 4×05.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Some of Satrazemis’ notable efforts include The Walking Dead‘s Episode 8×14, which brought Rick Grimes and Morgan Jones together for a dark adventure filled with killing Saviors in a bar. It also relied heavily on emotional cues, such as the dynamic between Carol and Morgan, as well and Morgan and Rick. Other notable efforts from the director include Episode 8×05 (The Big Scary U), the Mid-Season Six finale (Start to Finish), and the penultimate episode of Season Six (East).

Before Fear the Walking Dead Season Four comes to a close, Satrazemis will have directed at least one more episode in addition to the two already on his resume.

With James bringing his Morgan Jones character to Fear the Walking Dead, The Walking Dead‘s former showrunner Scott Gimple will be overseeing the universe as a whole as the Chief Content Officer but also serves executive producer beginning for Season Four. The Walking Dead‘s Robert Kirkman, Greg Nicotero, Gale Anne Hurd, and David Alpert also serve as executive producers.

Fear the Walking Dead Episode 4×05 is titled, “Laura.” The official synopsis for Laura reads, “The arrival of a wounded visitor in John Dorie’s life forces him to change his ways.” The episode will be a flashback to Garret Dillahunt’s life prior to abandoning a post-apocalyptic home where Laura ends up, before she later introduced herself as Naomi to the group at the baseball stadium.

Episode 4×05 is schedule to air for six minutes longer than the standard one-hour broadcast time.

The Walking Dead will return for its ninth season in the fall. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.