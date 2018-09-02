Following Sunday’s new episode of Fear the Walking Dead, Talking Dead will feature a trio of guests with host Chris Hardwick.

On the zombie drama therapy couch will be Colman Domingo, Jenna Elfman, and Lisa Edelstein. Domingo and Elfman star on AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead while Edelstein is known for her roles in Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce, House, and The West Wing. Elfman plays June on Fear the Walking Dead, a character who will play a key role in Sunday’s episode, having debuted earlier in the show’s fourth season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Domingo will not be featured in the episode as his Victor Strand character, however, it marks the actor’s directorial debut on television. “We went through the processes, I asked our producers, Dave Erickson, possible for me to shadow, and they agreed,” Domingo told ComicBook.com. “I shadowed Andrew Bernstein towards the end of the season for two episodes, and I was really just mentored by one of the best television episodic directors I think around.

“So from there, the next season, I met the showrunners, then new showrunners Andrew [Chambliss] & Ian [Goldberg] both they knew of my longings, Michael Satrazemis and the producers, they were so on board, without a doubt, for me to direct this season. But they also wanted to make sure that I had everything that I needed.”

Talking Dead will air at its normal time, directly following the new episode of Fear the Walking Dead rather than making fans wait through an episode of Preacher or Into the Badlands.

Fear the Walking Dead Episode 4×12 is titled, “Weak.” The official synopsis for Weak reads, “June helps when Al’s health deteriorates. Meanwhile, Morgan searches for friends lost in the storm.” The episode is set to introduce more new faces to the growing zombie drama on AMC, leaving a few of its regular faces like Alicia Clark and Victor Strand sidelined to focus in on certain characters’ journeys.

Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on AMC. The Walking Dead returns for its ninth season on Oct. 7, 2018. For more updates and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter!