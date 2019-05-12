Former Walking Dead Star Addresses Whiskey Cavalier Cancellation

Tyler James Williams, who joined former Walking Dead co-star Lauren Cohan in ABC spy dramedy Whiskey Cavalier, is “proud” of the series cancelled by the network Sunday.

“We love y’all, we love this show, we love each other. We made a strong show that every last one of us can be proud of,” Williams wrote in a tweet aimed at Whiskey‘s dedicated fanbase.

“Thank you for fighting for us as hard as you did. Saw and appreciate it all. Never the end. Until next time.”

Scott Foley, who served as co-lead with Cohan, reported the news in an Instagram video alongside wife and co-star Marika Dominczyk:

“We wanted to tell you we are so sad, but Whiskey Cavalier will not be coming back to ABC next season. It was a tough call for the network, ultimately they decided…”

“Happy Mother’s Day,” Dominczyk said through tears. “Sorry. I’m so sad [laughs].”

“It’s okay. Ultimately they decided not to go with us,” Foley said.

“We wish them the best. I want to thank my cast and my crew for being amazing to work with. The experience we’ve had here in Prague … has been wonderful for us and our family. We have made friends that we will keep forever, and I don’t know, onto the next. Thank you guys for those who watched, thanks for watching.”

Cohan has yet to comment. The star is expected to revisit The Walking Dead in its coming tenth season after stepping away five episodes into Season 9 in November.

“I feel really, really lucky ’cause, rest assured, the Maggie story is not finished,” Cohan told Collider of her Walking Dead character, Hilltop colony leader Maggie Rhee, when discussing Whiskey Cavalier.

“It’s still very exciting.”

