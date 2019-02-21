Walker Stalker Con Lands Major ‘Game Of Thrones’ Star

The Walking Dead‘s most popular convention Walker Stalker Con is branching out into Game of Thrones territory with a major headlining guest for their Germany show: Kit Harrington.

Walker Stalker Con, a comic convention which travels the United States with stars of AMC’s The Walking Dead show and other popular series of similar interest such as Fear the Walking Dead, Sons of Anarchy, and Preacher, is headed back to Germany in March. While several of The Walking Dead cast members will attend the convention as a means to meet their international fans, Harrington will certainly be one of the hottest commodities at the show.

Heading into the final season of Game of Thrones, Harrington and his Jon Snow character are about to be one of among the most buzzworthy names in the world. Harrington is hardly the only Game of Thrones actor to work with the company. The Walker Stalker Con heading to London will be bringing Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark), Jerome Flynn (Bron), John Bradley (Samwell Tarly), Hanah Murray (Gilly), Kristian Nairn (Hodor), and Richard Blake (The Night King) from the popular HBO series.

While Harrington is the only Game of Thrones cast member currently slated for the Germany show, he will be accompanied by some of The Walking Dead‘s biggest names such as Jon Bernthal, Chandler Riggs, David Morrissey, Michael Cudlitz, and Ross Marquand.

Walker Stalker Con’s Germany show, which is set to take place in Berlin, is slated for March 23 and March 24.

Game of Thrones will return for its final season in April. The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter and watch ComicBook.com’s After The Dead each Sunday night following new episodes.