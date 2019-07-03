Image Comics Issues Statement on The Walking Dead Ending

The Walking Dead surprised everyone with a surprise series finale in The Walking Dead #193, and that has been met with equal amounts of sadness, anger, and just overall shock. Many are trying to figure out exactly why writer Robert Kirkman would end it now ahead of the series’ upcoming 200th issue, though they are also lamenting the death of Rick Grimes, a death that some aren’t altogether happy with. That’s led to some questioning why he would end it, and if perhaps he was tired of writing the series and saw this as a chance to move on, but in a new statement from Kirkman that seems to be far from the case.

“I’ll say it again, I love (loved… oh, god, I’m not ready for past tense) writing this series,” Kirkman wrote in the letter. “I really don’t want it to end. In fact, I’ve been… kind of unsettled since I wrote the script for this issue. The whole thing just feels… weird. In a way, killing this series has been a lot like killing a major character. Much, much harder… but the same feeling. I don’t WANT to do it. I’d rather keep going… but the story is telling me what it wants and what it needs. This needs to happen. Whether I want it or not.”

Eric Stephenson, Publisher and Chief Creative Officer at Image Comics, added: “THE WALKING DEAD has always been full of twists, but one thing that has never been surprising is Robert Kirkman‘s absolute commitment to telling the best story he could on his own terms. Other comic books traffic in the illusion of change, but Robert and his collaborators embraced actual change, so it’s only fitting that THE WALKING DEAD end by confronting the biggest change of all—a resolution to the story Robert began over 15 years ago. It’s testament not only to Robert’s and Charlie’s abilities that THE WALKING DEAD #193 is such a fitting farewell, but also to the possibilities available to anyone in the creative community when they are allowed to tell stories the way they want.”

Kirkman definitely went out on his own terms and shocked everyone in the process. Once that initial reaction wears off it will be interesting to see how longtime fans feel about the ending and the series overall, but it might take a little while for that to happen.

The Walking Dead #193 is written by Robert Kirkman and drawn by Charlie Adlard and Cliff Rathburn, and you can check out the official description below.

“THE FARMHOUSE: Out in the countryside, trouble is brewing for a certain someone.”

The Walking Dead #193 is in comic stores now.

