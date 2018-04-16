The Walking Dead

Internet Reacts To ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Finale

The war is over.The Walking Dead concluded season 8 with the AHK alliance making their final stand […]

By

The war is over.

The Walking Dead concluded season 8 with the AHK alliance making their final stand against Negan and the Saviors, an all-too-brief battle won by way of Eugene’s sabotaged ammunition.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Rick defeated Negan, slashing his throat and finding redemption as he allowed his arch foe to live as a means of honoring Carl’s last wish, vowing to move forward into the new world and rebuild society.

Dwight and Eugene won their own redemption as they made things right, while Daryl and Maggie found themselves diametrically opposed to Rick’s resolution.

Forming a cabal in her Hilltop office, Daryl, Jesus and Maggie are going to bide their time as they plan to show Rick his way was wrong.

With Rick and Michonne ready to face the new world, guided by Carl, Morgan left the old world behind…

Siddiq

Morgan

Eugene

Gabriel

“Save Him”

The Walking Dead: Civil War?

Mercy

If you missed it, be sure to read our full recap of The Walking Dead season 8 finale, “Wrath.” 

Tagged:
, , , , ,

Related Posts