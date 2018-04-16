Internet Reacts To ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Finale

The war is over.
The Walking Dead concluded season 8 with the AHK alliance making their final stand against Negan and the Saviors, an all-too-brief battle won by way of Eugene’s sabotaged ammunition.
Rick defeated Negan, slashing his throat and finding redemption as he allowed his arch foe to live as a means of honoring Carl’s last wish, vowing to move forward into the new world and rebuild society.
Dwight and Eugene won their own redemption as they made things right, while Daryl and Maggie found themselves diametrically opposed to Rick’s resolution.
Forming a cabal in her Hilltop office, Daryl, Jesus and Maggie are going to bide their time as they plan to show Rick his way was wrong.
With Rick and Michonne ready to face the new world, guided by Carl, Morgan left the old world behind…
Siddiq
Why do I have a feeling Sidiqq is going to become the new hopefull voice of the group. #TheWalkingDead— TWD (@TeamCrossbow) April 16, 2018
Me already and it hasn’t even been 5 min #TheWalkingDead #TWD pic.twitter.com/DWGZ974dpn— ? (@rainingariana) April 16, 2018
Rick: “how’d it happen?”— Arielle Sanchez (@Ari_Sanchez1213) April 16, 2018
Siddiq: “He tripped over a log.”
Rick: “Dammit Coral.” #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/vzU90a0sY7
Siddiq walking in on Rick checking himself out in the mirror like … #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/FPf8Y3IPwZ— Bill Bradley (@gumgumerson) April 16, 2018
Me every time Rick and Siddiq interact #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/suC0z12GQE— ?2Down14ToGo? (@vinnyferdinando) April 16, 2018
Rick looking at Siddiq like #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/NHgXEiK0KI— ☆Robbi€☆ (@_Robbie_Rob) April 16, 2018
He remembers the walks with Carl #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/ikkHIGlhDa— Daryl Dixon (@BAMFDarylDixon_) April 16, 2018
Morgan
Morgan you need a #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/85K26U6PMC— Daryl Dixon (@BAMFDarylDixon_) April 16, 2018
Morgan spinning in circles with his stick scares me more than Terminus, The Governor, Shane’s heavy breathing & Lucille combined. #TWDxFearTWD #TWD #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/ixHaTy90Gd— Kristen Nicole (@ClassicalyWrote) April 16, 2018
C’mon Morgan…#TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/01WNN3e5NQ— Jaymie Rae (@JaymieRae2) April 16, 2018
Nah someone come get Morgan… #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/1YLoHQAcSy— BΔK ? (@panhalfrican) April 16, 2018
Me: Morgan you one crazy A$$ MFer..— The Middle Zone (@PerverseHue) April 16, 2018
Morgan:#TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/kzqXXd5K8m
Morgan be like #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/qQNAHurP4c— VizualKillah (@wesmarshall5) April 16, 2018
This is like Morgan’s 65th mental breakdown. Retire this this nonsense already #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/Oc20TzttSK— Im The Fourth Letter of The Alphabet (@dionna_oxox) April 16, 2018
Eugene
Me every time Eugene’s pathetic ass is on screen. #TWDxFearTWD #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/druFWg5w8C— “You telling Sojourner Truth you the boss bitch?!” (@tdswifty) April 16, 2018
Who ready foe Eugene to go, raise your hand— cyn tyus (@cyntyus) April 16, 2018
#TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/ejm0QuTyTb
Me: every time I see Eugene on screen….. #TWD #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/8P2rGJIcz9— Jo Marie (@Joyful44) April 16, 2018
Waiting for Eugene to die this episode likeeeee #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/GMFQIEkkLf— Taylor Ball (@taylorn_ball) April 16, 2018
Eugene. SHUT UP! #TheWalkingDead #Wrath #TWD ?♀️??♂️? pic.twitter.com/uJ2dh7ao0c— Anjali B. ? (@abenawra) April 16, 2018
EUGENE IS BACK EVERYBODY!!!! #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/21XY4E5Z5I— Rick Grimes (@RickAndThangs) April 16, 2018
Did Eugene just help?!?! #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/DxVdWxwRq2— christie?? (@cleabrooks) April 16, 2018
Abraham looking down @ Eugene like: #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/QEs0cHDvzd— jean! (@we_love_danielS) April 16, 2018
Gabriel
Gabriel jumped out of that car like ? #TheWalkingDead #TWDxFearTWD pic.twitter.com/rX7RLHOVHF— Rick Grimes (@RickAndThangs) April 16, 2018
Father Gabriel I’m Out !!#TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/AExmHXoMUs— Zombie World HQ (@zworldhq) April 16, 2018
Negan’s sins were too much so Gabriel kind of just #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/xtZNpvIALc— jessica ♡ (@iIIuminescent) April 16, 2018
Father Gabriel when he realized he ain’t getting no confession #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/AMzSi5Drpm— Loki (@reyribz) April 16, 2018
Gabriel had the power of God in that punch #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/yKK1WK6TLK— It’s Barely Tuesday (@BarelyIt) April 16, 2018
Dwight, Eugene, and Father Gabriel tag teaming Negan was everything I needed. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/ISbS7zqsJb— Nicolina Torres (@NicolinaTorres) April 16, 2018
“Save Him”
Me rn #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/7UW5cyIHUu— uzi no vert ??? (@laflamemalik) April 16, 2018
Maggie sobbing for him to die is actually heartbreaking #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/5lgPEkYdkT— J.Rēēśē (@_poeticjustin_) April 16, 2018
Rick: save him— Rosmery Ramirez (@SinfulDream) April 16, 2018
Me: wtf?
#TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/oCo4oniwTh
Me watching Maggie right now crying and hollering #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/4HJdsuZ7Kh— Ryan The Lion™ (@HerculesHandy) April 16, 2018
#TheWalkingDead— VizualKillah (@wesmarshall5) April 16, 2018
*Rick slits Negan’s throat*
Rick: “Save Him”
Me: pic.twitter.com/o6uK7WNewV
Rick: cuts Negans throat— emz (@buchanangrimes) April 16, 2018
Also Rick: we gotta save him
Everyone:#TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/X5et9asmxU
THIS WHOLE REASON RICK HAS BEEN TRYING TO KILL NEGAN AND NOW ???? #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/EmJZdLrbTk— idk (@WolfNialler) April 16, 2018
But I wanted him to kill Negan… #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/GN9YZ5NQjI— lola larue (@La_Lola_Larue) April 16, 2018
So Negan is still alive? Even after having his throat slit? #TheWalkingDead #TWD pic.twitter.com/0luQZQMXRY— Joe C. (@HeyJoeC) April 16, 2018
Rick: We don’t have to fight— Taylor Martin (@supertaylor777) April 16, 2018
Also Rick: Slits Neagans throat #TheWalkingDead #twd pic.twitter.com/rUel2j3rur
Glenn and Abraham in heaven when Rick said “save him”: #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/8R9oQw1N9F— jessica ♡ (@iIIuminescent) April 16, 2018
The Walking Dead: Civil War?
Maggie Jesus & Daryl are dead to me. They bet not touch a single hair on Rick or Michonne’shead #TWD #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/vC6VABH6ep— #TeamHellion (@NicoH715) April 16, 2018
Is Maggie a villain now? #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/Verr6p2yMV— Mmm’Baku (@EvaDuForMe) April 16, 2018
Daryl and Maggie conspiring against Rick and Michonne!! #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/TBUdCTbO2C— Phillip ? (@ThatOneGuy2393) April 16, 2018
Maggie next season #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/3XzbCsIJMP— The Walking Dead (@Walkerfanboy) April 16, 2018
Maggie , Daryl & Jesus against Rick , Michonne & company? I cannot. #thewalkingdead pic.twitter.com/w9r6oe3t06— snoway (@GoblinQuestion) April 16, 2018
#TheWalkingDead Daryl, Maggie, and Jesus got me like pic.twitter.com/itSvhYCX8p— Anna (@Dreaming_Always) April 16, 2018
I truly don’t appreciate Maggie and Darryl becoming the villain don’t make me go through this #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/krrdfeoJzh— Jinny deCarlos (@jinnydecarlos) April 16, 2018
Wtf….Maggie…Darryl….. plotting against Rick and Michonne? #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/2kxCmR7sQi— GOALdigger (@ItsKlarolineDuh) April 16, 2018
#TheWalkingDead Maggie losing her damn mind??♀️ pic.twitter.com/vTe81xSnFH— Zee⚡️ (@Kueen_Z) April 16, 2018
Maggie’s plotting #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/VfLPSqMITl— ☆Robbi€☆ (@_Robbie_Rob) April 16, 2018
So Maggie is becoming the Governor. And Daryl is now her number two. #TheWalkingDead #TWD pic.twitter.com/tx639dnSxD— Christina Kennedy (@Stina_Kennedy) April 16, 2018
#thewalkingdead— Ryan (@Seeing___Sounds) April 16, 2018
Maggie looking at Rick and Michonne like pic.twitter.com/8NEeglpWLE
YO IF MAGGIE AND DARRYL TURN AGAINST RICK #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/Sj0XIgDWzK— EriK Trillmonger (@Kriz242) April 16, 2018
Wait Maggie and Daryl are.. wait..— Sabrina ? (@luminarybri) April 16, 2018
#TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/4I3BbJ4oGs
Mercy
After having shown mercy, Rick has now become a Jedi master. #TheWalkingDead #TWDxFearTWD #TalkingDead pic.twitter.com/FYKBTObjkG— Super Podcasto (@SuperPodcasto) April 16, 2018
Glenn and Abraham looking down on earth after Rick said “save him” #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/LIsMF5oRxn— The Walking Dead (@Walkerfanboy) April 16, 2018
A #TheWalkingDead finale without a death? Am I watching the right show? pic.twitter.com/DZ4PG6IB3T— Rick Grimes (@RickAndThangs) April 16, 2018
So Glenn and Abraham don’t need to be avenged because deadass Carl says so?? #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/occDbrnDm0— Phillip ? (@ThatOneGuy2393) April 16, 2018
#TheWalkingDead— EriK Trillmonger (@Kriz242) April 16, 2018
*Rick slits Negan’s throat*
Me: FINALLY!!
Rick: Save him.
Me: pic.twitter.com/IdDTGSekJu
When you start to get emotionally attached to Dwight and kind of feel bad for him #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/Y770HfNRZw— Sam (@thisisreallysam) April 16, 2018
Everybody getting a chance to live tonight. If only Sasha, Glen, and Abraham had got that chance…#TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/yrZiZqN18g— ??? (@Tchalllaa) April 16, 2018
Raise your hand if you feel personally betrayed by the @WalkingDead_AMC finale #TWDFinale #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/2bH8NhojYM— Blair S (@oryomai) April 16, 2018
#TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/rmWA8Y0NpK— pystolpete (@opinionFromME) April 16, 2018
Me if I walked into the room and overheard Maggie, Jesus, and Dwight #TWD #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/4YjHceObxT— Kath (@hookem_kath) April 16, 2018
Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned.— Bajan Cavemann (@okayKCave) April 16, 2018
Maggie is about to flip the script on Rick and Michonne.
And Daryl is in on it.
Got me like…#TWD #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/BAZUsI5ysU
#TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/2hHP8HML93— Maria Sanchez ? (-_•) (@ShieldGirl125) April 16, 2018
