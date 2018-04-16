Internet Reacts To ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Finale

The war is over.

The Walking Dead concluded season 8 with the AHK alliance making their final stand against Negan and the Saviors, an all-too-brief battle won by way of Eugene’s sabotaged ammunition.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Rick defeated Negan, slashing his throat and finding redemption as he allowed his arch foe to live as a means of honoring Carl’s last wish, vowing to move forward into the new world and rebuild society.

Dwight and Eugene won their own redemption as they made things right, while Daryl and Maggie found themselves diametrically opposed to Rick’s resolution.

Forming a cabal in her Hilltop office, Daryl, Jesus and Maggie are going to bide their time as they plan to show Rick his way was wrong.

With Rick and Michonne ready to face the new world, guided by Carl, Morgan left the old world behind…

Siddiq

Why do I have a feeling Sidiqq is going to become the new hopefull voice of the group. #TheWalkingDead — TWD (@TeamCrossbow) April 16, 2018

Siddiq walking in on Rick checking himself out in the mirror like … #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/FPf8Y3IPwZ — Bill Bradley (@gumgumerson) April 16, 2018

He remembers the walks with Carl #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/ikkHIGlhDa — Daryl Dixon (@BAMFDarylDixon_) April 16, 2018

Morgan

Morgan spinning in circles with his stick scares me more than Terminus, The Governor, Shane’s heavy breathing & Lucille combined. #TWDxFearTWD #TWD #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/ixHaTy90Gd — Kristen Nicole (@ClassicalyWrote) April 16, 2018

This is like Morgan’s 65th mental breakdown. Retire this this nonsense already #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/Oc20TzttSK — Im The Fourth Letter of The Alphabet (@dionna_oxox) April 16, 2018

Eugene

Me every time Eugene’s pathetic ass is on screen. #TWDxFearTWD #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/druFWg5w8C — “You telling Sojourner Truth you the boss bitch?!” (@tdswifty) April 16, 2018

Who ready foe Eugene to go, raise your hand

#TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/ejm0QuTyTb — cyn tyus (@cyntyus) April 16, 2018

Waiting for Eugene to die this episode likeeeee #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/GMFQIEkkLf — Taylor Ball (@taylorn_ball) April 16, 2018

Gabriel

Negan’s sins were too much so Gabriel kind of just #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/xtZNpvIALc — jessica ♡ (@iIIuminescent) April 16, 2018

Father Gabriel when he realized he ain’t getting no confession #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/AMzSi5Drpm — Loki (@reyribz) April 16, 2018

Gabriel had the power of God in that punch #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/yKK1WK6TLK — It’s Barely Tuesday (@BarelyIt) April 16, 2018

Dwight, Eugene, and Father Gabriel tag teaming Negan was everything I needed. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/ISbS7zqsJb — Nicolina Torres (@NicolinaTorres) April 16, 2018

“Save Him”

Maggie sobbing for him to die is actually heartbreaking #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/5lgPEkYdkT — J.Rēēśē (@_poeticjustin_) April 16, 2018

Me watching Maggie right now crying and hollering #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/4HJdsuZ7Kh — Ryan The Lion™ (@HerculesHandy) April 16, 2018

Rick: cuts Negans throat

Also Rick: we gotta save him

Everyone:#TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/X5et9asmxU — emz (@buchanangrimes) April 16, 2018

THIS WHOLE REASON RICK HAS BEEN TRYING TO KILL NEGAN AND NOW ???? #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/EmJZdLrbTk — idk (@WolfNialler) April 16, 2018

But I wanted him to kill Negan… #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/GN9YZ5NQjI — lola larue (@La_Lola_Larue) April 16, 2018

Glenn and Abraham in heaven when Rick said “save him”: #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/8R9oQw1N9F — jessica ♡ (@iIIuminescent) April 16, 2018

The Walking Dead: Civil War?

Maggie Jesus & Daryl are dead to me. They bet not touch a single hair on Rick or Michonne’shead #TWD #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/vC6VABH6ep — #TeamHellion (@NicoH715) April 16, 2018

Daryl and Maggie conspiring against Rick and Michonne!! #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/TBUdCTbO2C — Phillip ? (@ThatOneGuy2393) April 16, 2018

Maggie , Daryl & Jesus against Rick , Michonne & company? I cannot. #thewalkingdead pic.twitter.com/w9r6oe3t06 — snoway (@GoblinQuestion) April 16, 2018

I truly don’t appreciate Maggie and Darryl becoming the villain don’t make me go through this #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/krrdfeoJzh — Jinny deCarlos (@jinnydecarlos) April 16, 2018

So Maggie is becoming the Governor. And Daryl is now her number two. #TheWalkingDead #TWD pic.twitter.com/tx639dnSxD — Christina Kennedy (@Stina_Kennedy) April 16, 2018

#thewalkingdead



Maggie looking at Rick and Michonne like pic.twitter.com/8NEeglpWLE — Ryan (@Seeing___Sounds) April 16, 2018

YO IF MAGGIE AND DARRYL TURN AGAINST RICK #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/Sj0XIgDWzK — EriK Trillmonger (@Kriz242) April 16, 2018

Mercy

Glenn and Abraham looking down on earth after Rick said “save him” #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/LIsMF5oRxn — The Walking Dead (@Walkerfanboy) April 16, 2018

A #TheWalkingDead finale without a death? Am I watching the right show? pic.twitter.com/DZ4PG6IB3T — Rick Grimes (@RickAndThangs) April 16, 2018

So Glenn and Abraham don’t need to be avenged because deadass Carl says so?? #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/occDbrnDm0 — Phillip ? (@ThatOneGuy2393) April 16, 2018

When you start to get emotionally attached to Dwight and kind of feel bad for him #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/Y770HfNRZw — Sam (@thisisreallysam) April 16, 2018

Everybody getting a chance to live tonight. If only Sasha, Glen, and Abraham had got that chance…#TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/yrZiZqN18g — ??? (@Tchalllaa) April 16, 2018

Me if I walked into the room and overheard Maggie, Jesus, and Dwight #TWD #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/4YjHceObxT — Kath (@hookem_kath) April 16, 2018

Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned.

Maggie is about to flip the script on Rick and Michonne.

And Daryl is in on it.

Got me like…#TWD #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/BAZUsI5ysU — Bajan Cavemann (@okayKCave) April 16, 2018

If you missed it, be sure to read our full recap of The Walking Dead season 8 finale, “Wrath.”