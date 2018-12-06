Jeffrey Dean Morgan Buries Armie Hammer for Criticizing Stan Lee Tributes

The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan brought the bat down on Armie Hammer after he criticized fans and celebrities for their methods of paying tribute to the late Stan Lee.

Marvel Comics mastermind and co-creator of some of the most iconic characters in pop culture history, Lee passed away at the age of 95 on Monday. Since his passing, an outpouring of love for the creative genius has conquered social media, including a post from Morgan.

Hammer, however, wasn’t having it. “So touched by all of the celebrities posting pictures of themselves with Stan Lee,” Hammer wrote sarcastically. “No better way to commemorate an absolute legend than putting up a picture of yourself.”

See the tweet below:

So touched by all of the celebrities posting pictures of themselves with Stan Lee… no better way to commemorate an absolute legend than putting up a picture of yourself. — Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) November 12, 2018

Thousands of Twitter users, consisting of fans, reporters, and celebrities then fired back a Hammer for his unsolicited critique. Morgan seems to have said all that needs to be said, though.

“Looks like you found a way to use others’ ways of mourning and their memories to draw some attention to yourself,” Morgan wrote. “You sound like a real asshat.”

Looks like you found a way to use others ways of mourning and their memories to draw some attention to yourself. You sound like a real asshat. — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) November 13, 2018

It’s as though Morgan has started Negan’s redemption arc early. Fans are almost unanimously in agreement with the actor who once played Thomas Wayne of the DC Universe and is admittedly a massive fan of comics in general.

Hammer has not responded to the tweet, though he did respond to a few other Twitter users in defense of his own. None of it seemed to make anything better, though.

