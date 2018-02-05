The first look at The Walking Dead‘s Lauren Cohan in Mile 22 has been revealed by Ronda Rousey.

Rousey took to Instagram to share a photo of herself on set with Cohan and Mark Wahlberg. “Rough day at work,” she captioned the post, tagging Cohan, Wahlberg, and director Peter Berg. In it, Rousey’s character appears to have taken quite a beating as the car behind her and Cohan burns after being destroyed.

Cohan’s role in Mile 22 has been kept under wraps but adds to the actress’ growing film resumé, which includes Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, The Boy, and All Eyez on Me.

As Cohan explores film opportunities during The Walking Dead‘s hiatus, the possibility of the actress leaving the AMC zombie drama heightens. A recent report suggested Cohan would be willing to leave the show for a new TV pilot if a deal is not met with the network.

“There had been rumblings that Cohan had sought parity with her male co-stars Andrew Lincoln and Norman Reedus, who are paid significantly more than all of their female colleagues,” Nellie Andreeva wrote on Deadline. “I hear that was brought up early on but was not made a make-or-break requirement for Cohan to come back as she had joined the show later than Lincoln and Reedus who, on average, appear in more scenes than just about anyone else on the series. I hear AMC offered Cohan a modest salary increase in exchange for a long-term contract, which was rejected, a standard practice in talent re-negotiations.”

Of course, there is still plenty of time for Cohan’s team and AMC to reach an agreement. The Walking Dead is not scheduled to resume production for its ninth season until late April or early May. Cohan’s Maggie is alive and well currently but with a time jump expected to follow Season Eight, any number of things can happen to her character in the unseen time.

The Walking Dead returns for the second half of its eighth season on February 25, 2018. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15.