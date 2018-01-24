Melissa McBride Joining ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 4?

Rumors are beginning to swirl about The Walking Dead‘s Melissa McBride joining Fear the Walking Dead as a second crossover character in the show’s fourth season. The rumors, however, are false.

Word from known spoiler group The Spoiling Dead Fans surfaced on Reddit on Wednesday, claiming McBride was spotted on the set of Fear the Walking Dead. The source of the information being dubbed “Rachel D” says the “hush hush” day on set was in Dale, Texas. Arriving “10 minutes before they shut down,” the spoiler hunter says she witnessed “some chick” and “a man with all black on and a black hat” filming a scene together. She does not mention McBride as being a part of the scene.

AMC has elected not to comment on McBride’s time on Fear the Walking Dead‘s set.

ComicBook.com, however, can confirm from multiple sources McBride is not joining Fear the Walking Dead for its fourth season. The actress was indeed on set and in Texas but may have been visiting her former Walking Dead co-star Lennie James as he brings his Morgan Jones character to the sibling series or been present for another reason. McBride’s Carol Pelettier will remain on The Walking Dead, should she survive Season Eight.

Furthermore, the fan who visited the set seems to have a severe misunderstanding of where she was. On set of Fear the Walking Dead, Rachel D claims to have had “a fabulous time on the set of The Walking Dead.” Referring to newcomers Maggie Grace and Jenna Elfman or returning cast members Alycia Debnam-Carey or Kim Dickens as “some chick” also indicates a lack of knowledge regarding Fear the Walking Dead and its upcoming season. Rachel D even went as far as saying, “I wish I would’ve seen Negan,” despite Jeffrey Dean Morgan never appearing on the sibling series and playing his part exclusively on the flagship drama.

The Walking Dead returns for the second half of its eighth season on February 25, 2018. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season immediately after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth at 10 pm ET on April 15. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.