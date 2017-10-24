Exclusive First Look At McFarlane’s ‘The Walking Dead’ Merciless Negan Figure

Coming soon from McFarlane Toys is a 10-inch figure of Merciless Negan from its line of The Walking Dead figures.

The figure features a spectacular likeness of Negan actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan, taken from full screen images of the actor as he appears on the AMC series. The “Merciless” edition comes with a blood splatter paint affect, splashed across the figure. As a bonus, the new figure features new arms holding Lucille as she takes aim at a potential victim and a new clean-shaven head sculpt, matching some of Season 7’s later episodes.

Check out an exclusive photo of the figure below.

The 10-inch figure stands on a circular black base for dynamic posing.

Morgan joined The Walking Dead as Negan in its sixth season. Upon his arrival, his character created one of the biggest cliffhangers in television history as the world wondered who he would kill. When the AMC series returned the following fall, more than 17 million viewers tuned in to learn both Abraham and Glenn would meet Lucille.

Coming available in April of 2018, the Merciless Negan figure from McFarlane Toys will price at $34.99. It’s just in time for the Season 8 finale of The Walking Dead which will air around a similar time.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC.