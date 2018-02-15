Why ‘The Walking Dead’ Fans Should Be Happy For Morgan’s Exit

It’s unclear how Morgan Jones will exit The Walking Dead in terms of the show’s narrative but Lennie James promises fans it is still an exciting time to be a fan of his character.

When Morgan heads to Fear the Walking Dead for a crossover (which the actor tells ComicBook.com will be “springboarded” by the upcoming events of The Walking Dead Season Eight’s remaining episodes), the audience will get a richer sense of the character as his story continues on the sibling series.

“In a way, it’s part of the reason why I said yes to going on this particular journey, continuing this particular journey for Morgan,” James told TVLine. “I did have real reservations, because I have a lot of love for Morgan as a character that I’ve created. I’m very protective of who he is as a character, but also of his legacy within the world of The Walking Dead.”

After meeting with The Walking Dead‘s showrunner, Fear executive producer Scott Gimple, James was convined to take the trip to the sibling series by the creative narrative ahead.

“I’ve been associated with Morgan now for going on eight years, on and off, and I’ve kind of got to a point where I think I pretty much know him,” James said. “I can confidently say out loud I know at any one moment what Morgan is thinking and what he might be doing, and one of the things that attracted me to this new landscape of playing Morgan is the possibility of being surprised by him, of finding out new things about him and new possibilities and what happens to him when he encounters people who aren’t familiar to him in the way the people in the [Walking Dead] group have been.

“We got some of that when Morgan went to the Kingdom and Carol was there. But Carol knows Morgan’s history, so I’m really excited about this kind of blank new canvas that Scott and [new showrunners] Andrew [Chambliss] and Ian [Goldberg] over here at Fear have offered me. I’m really looking forward to exploring all the possibilities.”

As a bonus, James promises there is still plenty of Morgan and Carol to look forward to on The Walking Dead ahead of his Fear the Walking Dead crossover. “Morgan’s journey, his story, hasn’t finished yet on The Walking Dead,” James said. “You’ll see quite a bit of him in the next eight episodes—and you’ll see quite a bit of Morgan and Carol. I can promise you that.”

The Walking Dead returns for the second half of its eighth season on February 25, 2018. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.