Watch Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Norman Reedus, And Robert Kirkman’s Walker Stalker Cruise Panel

The entire Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Norman Reedus, and Robert Kirkman panel from the Walker Stalker Cruise has been released online by Skybound.

Morgan and Reedus play Negan and Daryl on AMC’s The Walking Dead but the Walker Stalker Cruise panel shows off just how good of friends the two actors are off of the show’s set. Kirkman created and writes both The Walking Dead comics and TV series and rarely makes appearances at Walker Stalker Conventions or any non-San Diego Comic Con or New York Comic Con events.

Throughout the course of the panel, hosted by Walker Stalker Con’s James Frazier, the panelists are surrounded by thousands of avid fans who set sail with them to Cozumel, Mexico. They cover a range of topics, varying from why there are not very many animals on the AMC show to Daryl finally being able to dump the guilt of a fan-theory claiming he spawned Season Three’s prison virus.

The Walker Stalker Cruise sets sail annually, with another expected to embark on an international trip in early 2019. Official dates have not yet been announced by the company which operates both Walker Stalker Con and Heroes & Villains FanFest at various convention centers around the world. Recently, the face of the franchise’s FanFest events and Arrow star Stephen Amell gauged fan interest in a potential Heroes & Villains FanFest cruise with stars of the popular CW shows based on DC Comics. No official word has spawned, though the brands continue to grow — especially the Walker Stalker side with events in Australia, Germany, and the United Kingdom taking place through 2018.

The Walking Dead returns for the second half of its eighth season on February 25, 2018. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15.