New ‘The Walking Dead’ and ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Trailer Crossover Released

AMC has released a new promo for The Walking Dead Season Eight finale and Fear the Walking Dead Season Four premiere.

Set to air on Sunday night, The Walking Dead Episode 8×16 will finally conclude the “All Out War” story which has been brewing and boiling since the post-credits scene of the Mid-Season Six finale. At the time, Sasha and Abraham were still alive for the show’s first encounter with the Saviors.

Fear the Walking Dead‘s Season Four premiere will follow Morgan Jones in the aftermath of the Season Eight finale, as he takes on a cross-country journey to Texas to kick off his crossover with the characters of Fear the Walking Dead.

The new preview for both episodes can be seen in the video above, featuring footage from both The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead.

The Walking Dead‘s Season Eight finale, set to air for an additional 10 minutes than the standard hour-long broadcast slot on Sunday night, is titled, “Wrath.” The official synopsis for “Wrath” reads, “The communities join forces in the last stand against the Saviors as all-out war unfolds.” Based on photos from the episode, many (if not all) of the show’s characters will be present for the final battle between Rick and Negan.

Fear the Walking Dead Episode 4×01 is titled, “What’s Your Story?” The official synopsis for “What’s Your Story?” reads, “A lone traveler’s wearying journey is interrupted by new acquaintances, some who become friend, others who become foe.” In it, Morgan Jones will bid farewell to his community and make some new friends on a journey toward a brand new life and community.

ComicBook.com caught up with Carol actress Melissa McBride for her perspective of “All Out War”‘s grand finale.

“What can I say about the finale?” McBride told ComicBook.com. “It’s a little unexpected. Yeah, I would agree with Norman, but also when I read it I was like, “Well, that’s a turn, that’s a twist. Huh? Okay, then what?” I was kinda like, ‘Whoa, wait. Okay, wait, okay, then what?’ So I’m really anxious for Season Nine because I want to know what.”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15.