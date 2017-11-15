Watch Norman Reedus Get Weirded Out By His ‘The Walking Dead’ Double

In a new clip from Ride with Norman Reedus, the Walking Dead star named in the motorcycle show’s title is a little freaked to see his lookalike stunt double.

In one corner of The Walking Dead executive producer Greg Nicotero‘s KNB warehouse, the visual effects and horror make-up genius introduced Reedus to his rubber stunt double. The figure looks so much like Reedus, the actor puts his hat and sunglasses on it and poses for a selfie with it. Of course, Nicotero gets in on the fun by taking a picture of Reedus as he takes his own picture.

Also seen in the clip are several other props from The Walking Dead, including several walkers some of which are unpainted and while others are fully detailed. Reedus even encounters some dinosaurs before he puts on a fake nose and the Arseface rig used on Preacher.

Aside from Nicotero, Ride with Norman Reedus includes a number of exciting guests joining Reedus for episodes. Negan actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan was seen riding through Spain with his Walking Dead co-star and good friend, in addition to comedian Dave Chappelle making a rare return to television to talk bout his journey after Chappelle’s Show with Reedus.

Ride with Norman Reedus airs Mondays at 9 pm ET on AMC. The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. For complete coverage and insider info all season long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.