Oscars: ‘The Walking Dead’ and Film Star Scott Wilson Left Out of Oscars In Memoriam

Prolific film and television actor Scott Wilson, perhaps best known for starring as Hershel Greene in The Walking Dead, was not included in the Oscars’ In Memoriam montage aired during Sunday’s ceremony.

Long before he joined the zombie drama in its sophomore season in 2011, Wilson made memorable appearances in The Ninth Configuration, In Cold Blood, and 1974’s The Great Gatsby.

The star made his feature film debut opposite Sidney Poitier in 1967’s In the Heat of the Night, the Norman Jewison-directed film that won five Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

Wilson passed away at the age of 76 in October after a battle with leukemia. He died just one day before The Walking Dead premiered its ninth season, where Wilson briefly reprised his role as Hershel in the sendoff episode for Rick Grimes star Andrew Lincoln.

“Scott will always be remembered as a great actor, and we all feel fortunate to have known him as an even better person. The character he embodied on The Walking Dead, Hershel, lived at the emotional core of the show,” an AMC spokesperson said in a statement issued after Wilson’s death.

“Like Scott in our lives, Hershel was a character whose actions continue to inform our characters’ choices to this day. Our hearts go out to his wife, family, friends and to the millions of fans who loved him. Scott will be missed.”

Wilson was remembered in January during the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards’ In Memoriam. That montage sampled a clip from The Walking Dead 403, ‘Isolation,’ in which Hershel declares his intention to help the gravely sick despite the great risk to himself.

Greg Nicotero, who directed what would prove to be Wilson’s last appearance in November’s ‘What Comes After,’ previously confirmed Wilson viewed his final scene before his passing and “he was so grateful.”

“He had tears in his eyes when he watched it and he was so proud,” Nicotero said in October.

“Hershel… he did so much for the show and it was a great opportunity again paying tribute to the fans and giving them an episode of The Walking Dead unlike anything they have ever seen.

“Scott was such a dear friend of mine. I can’t tell you how happy I am that we were able to get him back for the show and how happy I am personally that I was able to show him that scene and he was able to enjoy the magic he was able to create.”

Oscars viewers were also upset after the ceremony snubbed Verne Troyer and R. Lee Ermey, among others, who were not included in a montage that paid tribute to such industry figures as Penny Marshall, Burt Reynolds, Margot Kidder, and Stan Lee.

