Robert Kirkman Says ‘The Walking Dead’ Ending Is Very Far Off

The Walking Dead is still going strong, and creator Robert Kirkman wants to put your minds at ease about the future of the franchise.

On television, The Walking Dead just got renewed for season 9, and in the comics, the series recently released issue #175. Kirkman took part in a Q&A panel on the Walker Stalker Cruise and was asked about the endgame plans for both series.

“I definitely do have an endgame, but every time I mention that websites run with that and make it sound like its very soon and they get clickbait articles out of it, so I have to say that even though I do know what the end is and I am working toward it, it is very far off and that’s not something that’s going to be happening anytime soon so there’s no cause for worry. Plan on going for a good long time but I do know exactly what I’m working toward, which is important to me.”

When it comes to the comics side of the equation, Kirkman did reveal he hasn’t filled in artist Charlie Adlard about his endgame plans, otherwise, he’d be on a ticking clock.

“And I haven’t told Charlie Adlard because he’d be like (glances at watch) ‘why hasn’t that happened yet? Why are you changing your mind?’”

The show still has plenty of storylines and new characters to tackle if it chooses to do so, and it seems that the comic that started it all isn’t done giving the show even more material to work with.

The Walking Dead continues with #176, which is written by Robert Kirkman with art by Charlie Adlard, Stefano Gaudiano, and Cliff Rathburn. You can find the official description below.

“NEW WORLD ORDER, Part Two An audience with a different kind of Governor.”

The Walking Dead hits comic shops on February 7.

The Walking Dead returns for the second half of its eighth season on February 25, 2018. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.