‘The Walking Dead’ Fans Pay Tribute to Scott Wilson

Fans of The Walking Dead were shocked to learn fan-favorite actor Scott Wilson, who played Hershel Green for three seasons on the hit zombie show, passed away on October 6th, 2019.

The news came just minutes after a surprise announcement at New York Comic Con when Wilson was announced to be returning to the series in a guest role, reprising the part of Hershel for Season 9 of The Walking Dead.

Now his appearance will be bittersweet, as it will be one of his final roles in film or television before his passing.

Wilson has had a long and wide-ranging acting career, appearing in classic films such as The Great Gatsby with Robert Redford and In the Heat of the Night with Sidney Poitier. In recent years he appeared in shows such as The OA, Bosch, Damien, and had a role in the film Hostiles.

Fans have reacted to the news of Wilson’s passing with sorrow and celebration, recognizing his immense talent and contributions to acting and pop culture. His legacy on The Walking Dead continues to this day, as his character had a major impact on Andrew Lincoln’s character Rick Grimes and Lauren Cohan’s character Maggie Greene-Rhee.

It remains to be seen how Wilson will return to The Walking Dead, but fans aren’t waiting to celebrate his legacy. Here’s what some people are saying in response to the news of Wilson’s passing:

A man on the run

Rest in peace, Scott Wilson–a man on the run in In the Heat of the Night, a fearsome killer in In Cold Blood, a TV star almost 50 years later in The Walking Dead, and a lovely and thoughtful actor to talk to. pic.twitter.com/mwXIoYaq06 — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) October 7, 2018

“I can save lives, that’s reason enough to risk mine.”

My favourite Hershel moment and my all time favourite performance from Scott Wilson. pic.twitter.com/iLyCl9aT6p — samuel? (@nebulaxtwd) October 7, 2018

The best of times…

My heart is broken. RIP Scott Wilson. When he played Hershel on The Walking Dead those were my favorite times of the show. He brought a lot to the show. Damn man. ?? pic.twitter.com/C4L3zozASU — MAKAVELI ?? (@YungBricks187) October 7, 2018

Always smiling

He put a smile on everyone’s faces

#ScottWilson was one of the best people I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with. He was kind, down to Earth, and put a smile on everyone’s face. It was truly an honor to know you. #RestInPeace, my friend. pic.twitter.com/HoUY92m0PK — Ben Archer (@redskyseries) October 7, 2018

From one of his most memorable roles

RIP #ScottWilson. Here on the set of #InColdBlood with writer/director/producer Richard Brooks pic.twitter.com/IDaKShlXaw — ⚰️ Hellanoir Kill ? (@Frankennor) October 7, 2018

Having fun on set

Kind words to honor a legend

Better than Daryl!

“Life is always a test.”