‘The Walking Dead’ Fans Pay Tribute to Scott Wilson

Fans of The Walking Dead were shocked to learn fan-favorite actor Scott Wilson, who played Hershel Green for three seasons on the hit zombie show, passed away on October 6th, 2019.

The news came just minutes after a surprise announcement at New York Comic Con when Wilson was announced to be returning to the series in a guest role, reprising the part of Hershel for Season 9 of The Walking Dead.

Now his appearance will be bittersweet, as it will be one of his final roles in film or television before his passing.

Wilson has had a long and wide-ranging acting career, appearing in classic films such as The Great Gatsby with Robert Redford and In the Heat of the Night with Sidney Poitier. In recent years he appeared in shows such as The OA, Bosch, Damien, and had a role in the film Hostiles.

Fans have reacted to the news of Wilson’s passing with sorrow and celebration, recognizing his immense talent and contributions to acting and pop culture. His legacy on The Walking Dead continues to this day, as his character had a major impact on Andrew Lincoln’s character Rick Grimes and Lauren Cohan’s character Maggie Greene-Rhee.

It remains to be seen how Wilson will return to The Walking Dead, but fans aren’t waiting to celebrate his legacy. Here’s what some people are saying in response to the news of Wilson’s passing:

“I can save lives, that’s reason enough to risk mine.”

“Life is always a test.”

