‘Stranger Things’ Steve Harrington Reimagined as Young Negan From ‘The Walking Dead’

When it comes to having epic bats with sharp objects attached to them, nobody can do it better than Steve Harrington and Negan. Sure, the two use their bats for very different reasons, but what if they were one in the same?

Graphic artist BossLogic took that idea to the next level this week, mashing up the two characters in a new photo.

In a tweet early Thursday morning, BossLogic shared an image of Steve from Stranger Things with a bat over his shoulder. However, instead of his bat full of nails, it’s Negan’s Lucille that he’s wielding. He’s also donning The Walking Dead villain’s patented leather jacket and red scarf.

“Soon,” BossLogic teased in the tweet. He referred to the entire piece as a Negan origin story, teasing that Steve would end up growing into the devastating villain.

The “soon” message also could be teasing a bigger project to come from BossLogic. While this image just just a photoshop picture, the artist is known for putting together original pieces consisting of pop culture characters. Recently, BossLogic turned all of the Stranger Things characters into X-Men, where Steve was depicted as Gambit.

Hopefully soon we’ll see a new look at Steve on his way to becoming Negan. Stay tuned to BossLogic’s Twitter account for more.