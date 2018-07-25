Yvette Nicole Brown Replacing Chris Hardwick as Interim ‘Talking Dead’ Host

Following a series of abuse allegations from his former girlfriend, Chris Hardwick‘s involvement with AMC’s Talking Dead show was dissolved, with the network confirming that Community star and frequent guest Yvette Nicole Brown would be taking over hosting responsibilities for the foreseeable future.

“Yvette Nicole Brown will step in as an interim guest host of The Walking Dead Season 9 Preview Special on August 5th and Talking Dead when it returns following the premiere of Fear the Walking Dead on August 12th, as we work to complete our assessment related to Chris Hardwick,” the network shared in a statement.

The series began in 2011 as a way for AMC to capitalize on the popularity of The Walking Dead and the variety of discussions each episode sparked. The series also covered the events of Fear the Walking Dead, bringing in guests from the shows and celebrity guests to discuss the evening’s episode.

In June, Hardwick’s former partner Chloe Dykstra penned a blog post detailing the emotional and sexual abuse she suffered at the hands of her unnamed partner, though many of the clues she incorporated made it quite clear she was discussing Hardwick. The actress noted in her essay that her intentions weren’t to destroy her ex’s career, but rather to offer a cautionary tale to others who might have faced similar abuse, as well as find her own way to healing.

In the aftermath of the post, AMC postponed Hardwick’s pending talk show while the host recused himself from his hosting duties at San Diego Comic-Con.

Almost immediately after word spread of Hardwick’s alleged abuse, fans of The Walking Dead shared their support for Brown taking over hosting duties, given her knowledge and passion for the series.

Earlier this month, Brown was revealed as the new host of the Walking Dead panel at San Diego Comic-Con, though she clarified that it wasn’t her intent to take hosting duties away from Hardwick on his TV series.

“I will say this once. I am filling in for a friend, which I have done before,” Brown shared on Twitter. “I am not jockeying for a job. I have enough of my own. It is my prayer that God’s Will is done in the midst of this process & that everyone is okay. My character is known & sound. Nothing has changed.”

Stay tuned for details about the future of Talking Dead and tune in to The Walking Dead Season 9 Preview Special on August 5th.

