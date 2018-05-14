Following Sunday’s episode of Fear the Walking Dead, Talking Dead will have a pair of guests in-studio to recap: Yvette Nicole Brown and Jenna Elfman.

Hosted by Talking Dead‘s Chris Hardwick, the show will recap Fear the Walking Dead‘s Episode 4×05 which will heavily feature Elfman for the second week in a row. Fear the Walking Dead Episode 4×05 is titled, “Laura.” The official synopsis for Laura reads, “The arrival of a wounded visitor in John Dorie’s life forces him to change his ways.” The episode will be a flashback to Garret Dillahunt’s life prior to abandoning a post-apocalyptic home where Laura ends up, before she later introduced herself as Naomi to the group at the baseball stadium.

Elfman joined Fear the Walking Dead in its current season as the mysterious loner going by a pair of names. During a panel at Walker Stalker Con in Nashville, Tennessee, the actress was asked if either Naomi or Laura were her character’s real names and responded, “You’ll have to keep watching to find out,” promising Episode 4×06 will fully explain the role.

Brown has appeared on Talking Dead several times since its launch with The Walking Dead. A super fan of both shows, Brown is best known for her role on NBC’s Community series.

Talking Dead will be available for viewing online on Monday morning through AMC’s official website. Sunday’s new episode will not air immediately following Fear the Walking Dead, but after a new episode of Into the Badlands, making Talking Dead‘s start time 11:08 pm ET.

The Walking Dead will return for its ninth season in the fall. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.