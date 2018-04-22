Talking Dead will have a pair of guests to recap Sunday’s new episode of Fear the Walking Dead on Sunday night.

Joining Talking Dead host Chris Hardwick will be Kim Dickens and a surprise Fear the Walking Dead cast member. Fear the Walking Dead Episode 4×02 is titled, “Another Day in the Diamond.” The official synopsis for Another Day in the Diamond reads, “A troubled survivor finds allies in an unexpected place. Meanwhile, the life Madison has fought to build comes under threat.”

Dickens joined Fear the Walking Dead as Madison Clark in its first season. When Travis (Cliff Curtis) was killed off in the premiere episode of Season Three, Dickens’ became the clearcut leader of the AMC zombie show. Since the dam collapsed in Season Three, the character has spent her time building a home for her family at a baseball stadium in Texas.

“We built this community which is our dream and what you do is, you sort of juxtapose that against also being alone, which is still reparable,” Dickens told ComicBook.com. “We bring in more villains, and more characters.”

She’s not the only cast member excited for fans to see the new world being delivered in Fear the Walking Dead Season Four. “It’s a place that Madison actually found in some way,” Victor Strand actor Colman Domingo said. “Especially, the transition that we’ve made and after everything that happened at the end of last season, we’re still licking our wounds.”

As for which cast member will be the “surprise” cast member promised by AMC’s programming schedule, fans need not jump straight to fearing a character they love will perish. Fear the Walking Dead Episode 4×01 is primed to introduce a handful of new characters, presenting the opportunity for the surprise cast member’s identity to be preserved in favor of preventing expectations of their joining the cast during the new episode.

Talking Dead will air directly after Sunday’s new episode of Fear the Walking Dead.

The Walking Dead will return for its ninth season in the fall. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC.