Following Sunday’s new episode of The Walking Dead, Chris Hardwick will have a fully stuffed couch for his Talking Dead recap show.

Joining Hardwick to recap Episode 8×02 of The Walking Dead are Alanna Masteron, Tom Payne, Scott Gimple, and Chris Sullivan. Episode 8×02 is titled, “The Damned.” The official synopsis for The Damned reads, “The plan involving Alexandrians, Kingdommers and Hilltoppers unfolds. As Rick continues to fight, he encounters a familiar face.”

Masterson joined The Walking Dead in its fourth season as Tara Chambler. Initially, the character followed the lead of the villainous Governor. Quickly, however, she realized Rick Grimes was a man who was capable of rebuilding the world as it once were and abandoned the army which aimed to take down Rick’s prison. Over time, Tara has cemented her place among Rick’s group of survivors and become an integral part of the family.

Payne is one of the show’s newest cast members, having joined The Walking Dead in its sixth season as Paul “Jesus” Rovia. Payne’s introductory episode saw his Jesus character being chased through a field by Rick Grimes and Daryl Dixon before he would ultimately prove to be a strong ally with the Hilltop community behind him. The character is largely responsible for expanding Rick’s view of the world.

Gimple became showrunner of The Walking Dead in January of 2013. As a longtime fan of Robert Kirkman’s comics, Gimple has helped maintain the feeling and story provided in the source material while also packing a few surprises in for the most hardcore fans.

Sullivan has appeared on Talking Dead several times and is best known for his role as Taserface in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

A week ago, the entire cast of The Walking Dead assembled at the Greek Theater for a two-hour Talking Dead special following the 100th episode of the AMC series.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC.