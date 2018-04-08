Following The Walking Dead‘s new episode on Sunday night, Chris Hardwick will be joined by Christian Serratos, Steven Ogg, and Ashley Weidman for the Talking Dead recap show.

Serratos plays Rosita Espinosa on the AMC zombie show, joining in its fourth season alongside Josh McDermitt’s Eugene Porter and Michael Cudlitz’s Abraham Ford. She has seen tremendous growth on the zombie drama lately, as Rosita has shown a more level-headed approach to the war with Negan than she had early on.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ogg plays Simon, Negan’s right-hand man, first introduced in the Season Six finale. The maniacal member of the Saviors is hungry to lead the villainous group with more brutal tactics than Negan. Despite being so close to the villain, Simon is looking to topple Negan’s reign in Episode 8×15, following a lie to the rest of the group about their leader’s death being proven untrue and leading attack on the Hilltop community.

Weidman is not a member of The Walking Dead cast but is certainly a pillar in The Walking Dead family. The superfan of the AMC show won Talking Dead‘s Ultimate Fan contest, earning the chance to offer her opinion of the show on Sunday night in front of more than two million live viewers.

The Walking Dead Episode 8×15 is titled, “Worth.” The official synopsis for Worth reads, “With the threat of the Saviors still looming, Aaron continues searching for allies; Daryl and Rosita take action and confront an old friend.” It is the penultimate episode of The Walking Dead‘s eighth season, with the finale set to air in one week.

The Walking Dead episode is directed by Michael Slovis and written by David Leslie Johnson and Corey Reed. It will feature most of The Walking Dead‘s cast, including Ross Marquand’s return as Aaron, Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Negan, Danai Gurira’s Michonne, Lauren Cohan’s Maggie, and Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.