‘Talking Dead’ Guests For ‘The Walking Dead’ Mid-Season 9 Finale Revealed

Following The Walking Dead‘s Mid-Season Nine finale on Sunday night, Talking Dead will have a trio of guests on hand to recap the episode.

Joining Talking Dead host Chris Hardwick to discuss the episode and preview the future will be Robert Kirkman, Ross Marquand, and Tom Payne. The episode is slated to begin slightly later than its typical time, kicking off at 10:04pm ET immediately after the slightly extended episode of AMC‘s zombie drama.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kirkman created The Walking Dead. Writing the comics, he published the first issue in 2003 and continues to crank out new issues each month. He is also known for titles such as Invincible, Battle Pope, Die! Die! Die!, and Oblivion Song. His Skybound brand recently struck a deal with Amazon, which will bring many of his and other creators’ titles to TV via Amazon’s streaming service.

Marquand joined The Walking Dead in its fifth season, debuting as Aaron in the Mid-Season Five finale. Recently, Marquand appeared in Avengers: Infinity War, portraying the Red Skull character.

Payne joined The Walking Dead shortly after Marquand, making his first appearance in Season Six as Paul “Jesus” Rovia. Outside of The Walking Dead, the British actor is best known for roles in The Physician, Miss Pettigrew Lives For A Day, and Waterloo Road.

The Walking Dead Episode 9×08 is titled, “Evolution.” The official synopsis for “Evolution” reads, “A small rescue mission braves a dangerous herd in their hunt for a missing comrade, only to discover a surprising threat that could doom them all.” It is directed by Michael Satrazemis with a script from David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter and watch ComicBook.com’s After The Dead each Sunday night following new episodes.