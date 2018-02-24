‘Talking Dead’ Mid-Season 8 Premiere Guests Revealed

Following Sunday’s Mid-Season Eight premiere of The Walking Dead, Chris Hardwick will be joined by a star-studded couch to recap the zombie drama.

Joining Hardwick will be Chandler Riggs and Greg Nicotero to recap Episode 8×09. The Walking Dead Episode 8×09 is titled, “Honor.” The official synopsis for Honor reads, “Rick faces new difficulties after a battle. Meanwhile, the fight continues in other communities as core members face hard decisions.”

Episode 8×09 will be the last of The Walking Dead for Chandler Riggs. Riggs joined the AMC zombie drama in 2010, portraying Carl Grimes as the age of nine. Now, at 18-years-old, Riggs exits the show as Carl succumbs to a walker bite surrounded by his remaining family members. Speaking to ComicBook.com, Riggs would not confirm or deny whether or not fans can expect to see him in future episodes.

“I won’t miss having to go through anymore death dinners and watching other characters, any other cast members that I’m really a part of, go,” Riggs told ComicBook.com. “I’ve actually loved my time on the show, I don’t regret any of it ever. It was definitely the best experience that I could ever ask for. I’m okay with being off the show, it was definitely an experience that I’ll never forget.”

Greg Nicotero has directed some of The Walking Dead‘s biggest episodes and got behind the camera for the Mid-Season premiere. The executive producer responsible for bringing the show’s walkers to life week in and week out took a very personal approach to Carl’s farewell episode.

“Every single character death is different, every nuance and every moment. But when you’re dealing with someone like Chandler who’s been on the show from the beginning, from literally the end of the first episode, it was rough,” Nicotero told ComicBook.com. “I mean aside from one of our original cast members going, I think the idea that it was someone that we grew up with. He was eight years old or nine years old when we first started the show. He was a little kid. So it was pretty intense.”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15.