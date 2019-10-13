Following Sunday night’s new episode of The Walking Dead on AMC, a live recap of the latest hour of zombie mayhem will be hosted with Talking Dead. This is the first time in Season 10 that Talking Dead is being hosted live, as the Season 10 premiere’s recap was recorded on the date of the show’s premiere event in Los Angeles. For Sunday night’s Talking Dead episode, host Chris Hardwick will be joined by a trio of guests to discuss an episode which will unmask the Whisperers, diving into stories from the group’s past and present to allow viewers to get to know them a bit more.

Joining Hardwick for Talking Dead will be Ryan Hurst, Thora Birch, and Yvette Nicole Brown. Hurst joined The Walking Dead in its ninth season, playing the role of Beta. He is otherwise known for roles in Sons of Anarchy and Remember the Titans. Birch makes her debut on The Walking Dead in Episode 10×02, playing the character of Gamma. Many fans will recognize her from her work in Hocus Pocus. Brown is labeled as a Walking Dead super fan by the Talking Dead social media accounts but is also an actress, known to many for her work on Community.

Talking Dead is slotted to air at 10:04pm ET on AMC, immediately following Sunday’s new episode of The Walking Dead. It will be followed by a replay of Episode 10×02. During the episode, a preview of next week’s Episode 10×03 will be unveiled with special cast member interviews recorded on the set of The Walking Dead also being featured.

The Walking Dead Episode 10×01 is titled, “We Are The End Of The World.” The official synopsis for We Are The End Of The World reads, “A flashback reveals the origins of Alpha and Beta. Alpha attempts to toughen up Lydia as they prepare to walk with the dead. Meanwhile, the Whisperers create their herds.” The episode is directed by Greg Nicotero, who also direct last week’s Season 10 premiere, and is written by Nicole Mirante-Matthews.

Following the terrifying sequence which saw Team Family’s heads being placed on pikes toward the end of Season 9, the Whisperers have proved they mean business. Meanwhile, the survivors are going to have to take their scary warning into consideration. “What’s interesting about the first episode is, and we’ve seen it in the trailers, is our group is rehearsing military maneuvers,” Nicotero told EW. “I think you definitely get the sense at the end of last season that some of them want to fight. But the truth of the matter is that Alpha is the most formidable villain that they have ever encountered, so I don’t know how you actively fight a woman who walks amongst the dead.”

