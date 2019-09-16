Talking Dead Will Prerecord for The Walking Dead Season 10 Premiere and Fear Season 5 Finale

Typically live aftershow Talking Dead will be prerecorded on Monday, Sep. 23 ahead of its Sunday, Oct. 6 airing on AMC, where host Chris Hardwick returns to talk The Walking Dead following its Season 10 premiere. According to ticketing and audience booking site 1iota, Talking Dead will record its TWD Season 10 premiere discussion at 9:00 a.m. before filming its Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 finale discussion at 1:30 p.m.; episodes will then be filmed live for TWD 10×02, 10×03, and 10×04 on Oct. 13, 20, and 27, respectively. The return of TWD ends Talking Dead‘s irregular airing schedule: the chat show has only aired three Fear discussions episodes since June, following the Season 5 premiere, its mid-season finale and its mid-season premiere.

TWD showrunner Angela Kang and stars Khary Payton and Josh McDermitt last visited Talking Dead on August 11 for its TWD Season 10 Preview special, where Kang revealed the name of Rosita’s (Christian Serratos) baby, who was born sometime during the months-long time jump separating Seasons 9 and 10.

“We’re passing a few months, probably. I feel like we mark time on the show based on the children. So we saw Rosita pretty heavily pregnant at the end of last year, and I’ll say that that state has changed. A little time has passed,” Kang earlier told EW. “They’ve been living with some of the Whisperers’ rules, and we’ll see that some things have changed and some people have done some unexpected things in the time that has passed to deal with the trauma at the end of last season.”

When Season 10 kicks off in October, Daryl (Norman Reedus) is militarizing Oceanside and the other communities as the survivors ready themselves to take on Alpha (Samantha Morton) and the Whisperers. Scarred by Alpha’s act of terror in the winter — where she erected pikes displaying the decapitated heads of ten abducted victims, including Enid (Katelyn Nacon), Tara (Alanna Masterson) and Henry (Matt Lintz) — the survivors must contend with dangerous levels of paranoia sparked by the flesh-wearing Whisperers.

“Both sides are wondering, ‘Are people sneaking into our territory? Is there a way that we can turn people on the other side?’” Kang recently told TVLine. “There’s a much more tense, kind of crackling feel to the way they’re interacting with each other as tensions continue to mount. And there are lots of plot twists and turns within that tension as it amps up over time.”

The Walking Dead Season 10 premieres Sunday, Oct. 6 on AMC ahead of the return of Talking Dead.