Fans Are Shaken by The Walking Dead Putting RJ and Judith Grimes in Danger

The Walking Dead placed Judith (Cailey Fleming) and little brother RJ Grimes (Antony Azor) in grave danger when Beta (Ryan Hurst) of the Whisperers butchered his way through Alexandria to capture defector Gamma (Thora Birch). The children of Michonne (Danai Gurira) and Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), Judith and RJ were forced to run and hide when Judith harbored Gamma, real name Mary, moments after Laura (Lindsley Register) died trying to apprehend Beta. After stalking Gamma through the Grimes household, Beta’s horror movie pursuit ended when Judith — using her daddy’s gun — fired on the intruder, seemingly killing him.

But like most slashers, Beta wasn’t really dead. The mask-wearing serial killer clutched at Mary as she ushered the Grimes children to safety, and rising to stalk again, revealed the fired round wedged firmly in his bulletproof vest.

Beta’s assault on the community ended when Mary, knowing Alpha (Samantha Morton) wants her returned alive for punishment, threatened to slit her throat. Beta begrudgingly agreed, sparing the life of Rosita (Christian Serratos) after she took him on in a one-on-one fight.

