The Commonwealth Burns on New ‘The Walking Dead’ Cover

The Walking Dead issue #183 has set the new Commonwealth community on fire.

Though the issue won’t release for several months, the cover of #183 has been revealed, with its title reading, “And Michonne Without Her Sword.” The sword was given to Eugene to send a message to Rick that Michonne believed in the new community of 50,000 or more survivors. However, Michonne might be regretting her decision if the cover which brings fire to the city’s streets is any indication.

Check out the cover for The Walking Dead issue #183 below, as Michonne lunges to protect her daughter Elodie in the midst of a Commonwealth riot.

The Walking Dead‘s comic covers tend to be slightly misleading, sometimes building more of a suspense than actually taking place in the issue. Often times the covers are metaphorical for what takes place so while a riot within the Commonwealth community could be taking place, there is a chance that Michonne is simply tossed into a chaotic scenario in the new community.

Given the world-building on the cover, however, it seems this might be a case where the cover is not misleading and chaos is actually ensuing.

In the most recently released issue of The Walking Dead comics, the Commonwealth’s leader Pamela Milton arrived at the Alexandria community to meet with Rick Grimes. While she frowns upon their less advanced way of life and systems dedicated to equality, she is meeting with the Alexandrian leader to try to build a relationship. In her absence, it appears her son Sebastian may have caused a chaotic outbreak in the otherwise stable community.

Fans of the comic series have their own guesses about what is actually taking place on the cover of issue #183, sharing their thoughts on The Walking Dead‘s subreddit: “Sebastian went full Joffrey, assumed control of the Commonwealth in Pamela’s absence and publicly executed Negan, which is how Elodie ended up with his jacket,” FlatGlennTheory commented. “It’s the only thing that makes sense here.”

What do you think is going down in The Walking Dead issue #183? Is all hell breaking loose in the Commonwealth community or is Michonne simply being forced to restore order with her new lawyer job to prevent such chaos?

The Walking Dead issue #183 publishes in September of 2018. The Walking Dead will return for its ninth season in the fall. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC, returning for the second half of its fourth season on August 12.