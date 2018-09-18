‘The Walking Dead’ Issue #186 Cover Revealed

The cover for The Walking Dead issue #186 has been revealed.

The title for the issue reads, “The Powder Keg,” at its top, ominously teasing an explosive series of events for the Skybound book’s last issue of 2018. The cover sees Rick Grimes standing in front of Governor Pamela Milton in a protective manner as an unknown enemy takes aim at them with a pistol.

Check out the cover of The Walking Dead issue #186 below!

The Walking Dead comics have a history of being unpredictably metaphoric or outright misleading with their cover art. While it might appear Rick Grimes is risking his life to protect the leader of the Commonwealth community based on Charlie Adlard’s most recent art, the actual events of the issue might be quite different than the cover will lead readers to believe.

Along with issue #186’s cover came the next variant cover in a line of alternates celebrating 15 years of Robert Kirkman’s zombie series. This time around, Negan’s face takes centerstage.

The variant cover is designed by Bill Sienkiewicz.

“Once done, it cannot be undone,” the synopsis for The Walking Dead issue #186 reads. The book is scheduled to hit shelves in comic book stores in December of 2018.

The most recent issues have seen Rick touring the Alexandria communities with the Commonwealth’s leader. While she looks down upon their way of life, a new type of battle may have been introduced. Rather than the two groups trying to eliminate and best one another by killing the other, a political bout may be in order.

Until this issue releases, Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on AMC. The Walking Dead returns for its ninth season on Oct. 7, 2018.