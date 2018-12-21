‘The Walking Dead’ Issue #189 Cover Brings Chaos to Commonwealth

The cover for The Walking Dead issue #189 has been revealed.

The Walking Dead artist Charlie Adlard shared the first look at the upcoming comic book cover on Twitter. The issue will be titled, “Lines Are Drawn.” It is written by Robert Kirkman, with art from Adlard, Stefano Gaudiano, and Cliff Rathburn. The cover was designed by Adlard and Dave Stewart. The synopsis reads, “Chaos has come to The Commonwealth.”

Check out the cover as revealed in Adlard’s tweet below.

Your first look st the cover for #TWD #189

STORY: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART: CHARLIE ADLARD, STEFANO GAUDIANO & CLIFF RATHBURN

COVER: CHARLIE ADLARD & DAVE STEWART

MARCH 6

32 PAGES | Black & White | Mature | $3.99 “Lines Are Drawn”

Chaos has come to The Commonwealth. pic.twitter.com/qNkXSljBNG — Charlie Adlard (@CharlieAdlard) December 21, 2018

Chaos reaching the well-off group is not entirely surprising. Such scenarios seem to follow Rick Grimes wherever he goes. However, the leader of Alexandria certainly did his best to prevent a war coming to the community of 50,000 strong which is complete with football games, concerts, a class system, diners, and other luxuries.

In the most recent issue of The Walking Dead comics, Rick Grimes was forced to kill one of his own people when they drew their gun on the Commonwealth’s leader Pamela Milton. Dwight had been hoping to take over the community in an effort to “free” its people from this selfish governor’s rule. Rick, however, knows that his people are outmatched and is anything but eager to see any single member of his group perish for such a cause.

The story involving Rick, Alexandria, the Commonwealth, and the continued expansion of The Walking Dead universe will continue in new monthly issues, with issue #189 hitting shelves in comic book stores on March 6, 2019.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019.