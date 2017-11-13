Spoilers for The Walking Dead 8×04, “Some Guy.”

“We will fight. And we will bleed. And yet I smile.”

Those were the rallying words that Kingdom leader Ezekiel imparted to his loyal subjects in a rousing speech where the message was, no matter what happens to us this day, “we will win… we are one.”

The episode immediately resolved last week’s cliffhanger, which saw a powerful gun open fire on Ezekiel and Kingdom soldiers in an open field. Now, Kingdom soldiers lay dead, massacred by the Savior’s new gun. Ezekiel crawls out from under a shield of corpses. Distraught but not broken. They’re all dead. Blood, guts spilling out. Lost limbs. An anguished Ezekiel screams.

His slaughtered liege wake up as walkers. They swarm Ezekiel, his majesty grabs a rifle — click click. It’s out. Is this the end for the regal ruler?

I Had A King

Ezekiel went through the ringer this episode: first he survived all but one of his soldiers. Then he was held hostage by a Savior who intended to march him straight to Negan at an overrun Sanctuary. There were a few moments where it looked like King Ezekiel was done for, and the internet freaked out:

Ezekiel: You could all be a bullet shield for me and I could be laying under your corpses, yet I smile! #TheWalkingDead — Rick Fucking Grimes (@RickFucknGrimes) November 13, 2017

King Ezekiel needs to find himself a dumpster to roll under. #WalkingDead — Sherry G (@sgodsil611) November 13, 2017

#TheWalkingDead

Looks like Ezekiel isn’t going to make it ???? — Krystina Pekala (@VintageDream86) November 13, 2017

#TheWalkingDead Watching Ezekiel trying to get past the walkers pic.twitter.com/PFDRBxI38F — Kayla Vogt (@Kayla_Vogt_) November 13, 2017

IF THEY KILL KING EZEKIEL OFF THE SHOW I WILL BE PISSED ? #TheWalkingDead — Kimberly? (@Supp_Kimmyy) November 13, 2017

(Not) Afraid To Shoot Strangers

Carol spent much of this episode on her own, attempting to prevent Saviors from escaping with guns that could reach the Sanctuary. Carol breached the building herself, sneaking inside only to run into a handful of Saviors — who she guns down from a hiding spot in ceiling tiles. Back outside, outnumbered and outgunned, Carol takes cover behind a truck before tossing her gun away.

“I can tell you where the others are,” she says. “Just let me live! They’re hiding out, waiting for other Saviors to show up!” She comes out, hands up. Carol slips so effortlessly into her ruse of a helpless coward, only to prove for the millionth time that she’s not to be f—ked with. Of course, the internet was happy to see Carol back in action:

I bet Carol saves the day AGAIN @mcbridemelissa #TheWalkingDead — liz (@lizwiessinger) November 13, 2017

Carol bout to go Terminus on these Saviors… ???? #TheWalkingDead — The Walking Dead (@TWDFamilyy) November 13, 2017

Damn, Carol, you are the biggest bad ass on this show. #TheWalkingDead — Summer Breeze (@IamBatMILF) November 13, 2017

Terminus Carol is back in town and she’s vengeful❤️. #TheWalkingDead #TalkingDead — Jaime P (@JaimePaugh) November 13, 2017

Carol always looks scared or crying before she goes Super Saiyan #TWD #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/h03f86c1cx — Sith Happens (@DarthGeekonius) November 13, 2017

I see carol under fire but I ain’t worried she finna #TheWalkingDead #TalkingDead pic.twitter.com/ony8NBuGXf — Wxvy Bxby?? (@BigDaddyKash100) November 13, 2017

I love it when Carol plays helpless ? #TheWalkingDead — Kait??? (@kaitbarnes) November 13, 2017

Carol is like do you want some cookies? ? ? #TheWalkingDead — Maria Arriola (@MariaArriola4) November 13, 2017

Don’t Axe Me No Questions

Jerry — the most loyal of the King’s subjects — finally, finally got to show off just what that sweet battleaxe of his could do. Not only did he selflessly rush in to protect his king, Jerry full on split a bespectacled Savior right down the middle: it was like one of those Twix commercials, but with more blood and guts. Unfortunately, Jerry’s efforts to escape an advancing herd of walkers resulted in the destruction of Jerry’s favorite weapon, but we’re all thankful the fan-favorite cobbler-loving Jerry lives to fight another day.

Thank you for saving King Ezekiel Jerry!!!! #WalkingDead — Danielle #TeamRed? (@RomanSasha98) November 13, 2017

Die Of The Tiger

The war against Negan and the Saviors had yet another casualty with the loss of Shiva, Ezekiel’s beloved tiger, with whom he shared a touching history. Shiva leaps into action to save Ezekiel from certain doom at the hands (and teeth) of a pack of walkers, only to be overwhelmed. A lot of fans thought the death of poor Shiva was far from gr-r-reat:





If Shiva dies we riot. ? #TWD — Erika | JDM: D-117 (@ErikaBadin) November 13, 2017

IM CRYING REAL TEARS NOT THE TIGER #TheWalkingDead — ✨? (@Bitxh_itshar) November 13, 2017

I can watch the walkers eat people, but I can’t watch them eat animals. #TheWalkingDead — Steph (@butwevegotheart) November 13, 2017