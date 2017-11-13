Spoilers for The Walking Dead 8×04, “Some Guy.”
“We will fight. And we will bleed. And yet I smile.”
Those were the rallying words that Kingdom leader Ezekiel imparted to his loyal subjects in a rousing speech where the message was, no matter what happens to us this day, “we will win… we are one.”
The episode immediately resolved last week’s cliffhanger, which saw a powerful gun open fire on Ezekiel and Kingdom soldiers in an open field. Now, Kingdom soldiers lay dead, massacred by the Savior’s new gun. Ezekiel crawls out from under a shield of corpses. Distraught but not broken. They’re all dead. Blood, guts spilling out. Lost limbs. An anguished Ezekiel screams.
His slaughtered liege wake up as walkers. They swarm Ezekiel, his majesty grabs a rifle — click click. It’s out. Is this the end for the regal ruler?
I Had A King
Ezekiel went through the ringer this episode: first he survived all but one of his soldiers. Then he was held hostage by a Savior who intended to march him straight to Negan at an overrun Sanctuary. There were a few moments where it looked like King Ezekiel was done for, and the internet freaked out:
I have a feeling from this intro Ezekiel will die tonight! #TheWalkingDead @AMCTalkingDead @WalkingDead_AMC pic.twitter.com/t92lOwkJ31— CC (@cc_shook) November 13, 2017
Ezekiel: We won’t lose one among or ranks.— B E A N Z (@PhotosByBeanz) November 13, 2017
Us: #TheWalkingDead #DemDeadz pic.twitter.com/tttmjx3BRH
Ezekiel: You could all be a bullet shield for me and I could be laying under your corpses, yet I smile! #TheWalkingDead— Rick Fucking Grimes (@RickFucknGrimes) November 13, 2017
King Ezekiel needs to find himself a dumpster to roll under. #WalkingDead— Sherry G (@sgodsil611) November 13, 2017
When your entire flock tries to eat you. #TheWalkingDead #DemDeadz pic.twitter.com/ANZPO9MRLv— ESSENCE (@Essence) November 13, 2017
Well damn now Jeffery Dahmer has king Ezekiel. #twd #thewalkingdead pic.twitter.com/zR3ja2oaYR— Dae_dream (@DaderaDecker) November 13, 2017
#TheWalkingDead— Krystina Pekala (@VintageDream86) November 13, 2017
Looks like Ezekiel isn’t going to make it ????
#TheWalkingDead Watching Ezekiel trying to get past the walkers pic.twitter.com/PFDRBxI38F— Kayla Vogt (@Kayla_Vogt_) November 13, 2017
IF THEY KILL KING EZEKIEL OFF THE SHOW I WILL BE PISSED ? #TheWalkingDead— Kimberly? (@Supp_Kimmyy) November 13, 2017
(Not) Afraid To Shoot Strangers
Carol spent much of this episode on her own, attempting to prevent Saviors from escaping with guns that could reach the Sanctuary. Carol breached the building herself, sneaking inside only to run into a handful of Saviors — who she guns down from a hiding spot in ceiling tiles. Back outside, outnumbered and outgunned, Carol takes cover behind a truck before tossing her gun away.
“I can tell you where the others are,” she says. “Just let me live! They’re hiding out, waiting for other Saviors to show up!” She comes out, hands up. Carol slips so effortlessly into her ruse of a helpless coward, only to prove for the millionth time that she’s not to be f—ked with. Of course, the internet was happy to see Carol back in action:
I bet Carol saves the day AGAIN @mcbridemelissa #TheWalkingDead— liz (@lizwiessinger) November 13, 2017
Of course Carol’s ninja ass got inside. #thewalkingdead #SheGetsShitDone @mcbridemelissa @WalkingDead_AMC— Amy Lou Who (@superwhomom) November 13, 2017
Carol bout to go Terminus on these Saviors… ???? #TheWalkingDead— The Walking Dead (@TWDFamilyy) November 13, 2017
Carol is such a bad ass!!#TheWalkingDead #TWD— Kelly ? (@RageGrl) November 13, 2017
Damn, Carol, you are the biggest bad ass on this show. #TheWalkingDead— Summer Breeze (@IamBatMILF) November 13, 2017
#TheWalkingDead DAMN! GO CAROL! pic.twitter.com/ICfC58YTQK— Charles Simpson (@Gutterball710) November 13, 2017
Get ‘em Carol #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/17sheY9jAJ— Kristta S (@kris_tastrophe_) November 13, 2017
Terminus Carol is back in town and she’s vengeful❤️. #TheWalkingDead #TalkingDead— Jaime P (@JaimePaugh) November 13, 2017
Carol ? pic.twitter.com/cN3ih4TATm— ·professional· (@sweetDaGe) November 13, 2017
Move aside, John McClain!! Carol’s got this!! #TWD #TheWalkingDead— Juan Pablo Rojas (@elchapablo) November 13, 2017
Carol always looks scared or crying before she goes Super Saiyan #TWD #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/h03f86c1cx— Sith Happens (@DarthGeekonius) November 13, 2017
I see carol under fire but I ain’t worried she finna #TheWalkingDead #TalkingDead pic.twitter.com/ony8NBuGXf— Wxvy Bxby?? (@BigDaddyKash100) November 13, 2017
I love it when Carol plays helpless ? #TheWalkingDead— Kait??? (@kaitbarnes) November 13, 2017
Carol is like do you want some cookies? ? ? #TheWalkingDead— Maria Arriola (@MariaArriola4) November 13, 2017
Don’t Axe Me No Questions
Jerry — the most loyal of the King’s subjects — finally, finally got to show off just what that sweet battleaxe of his could do. Not only did he selflessly rush in to protect his king, Jerry full on split a bespectacled Savior right down the middle: it was like one of those Twix commercials, but with more blood and guts. Unfortunately, Jerry’s efforts to escape an advancing herd of walkers resulted in the destruction of Jerry’s favorite weapon, but we’re all thankful the fan-favorite cobbler-loving Jerry lives to fight another day.
FUCK YEAH JERRY! FUCK YEAAAAHHHH #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/sPC7lpbJjP— James Crawford (@JMCrawfordNJ) November 13, 2017
Thank you for saving King Ezekiel Jerry!!!! #WalkingDead— Danielle #TeamRed? (@RomanSasha98) November 13, 2017
Yes, Jerry! Doin’ the splits! #TWD— Katy B. (@onlyintheozarks) November 13, 2017
Jerry. #TWD pic.twitter.com/aFENFSwAkC— Alex ✨? (@AlexMitchiex13) November 13, 2017
OH MY GOD JERRY YOU DELICIOUS MAN OF KICK ASSNESS. BLESS. #TWD— ✊ Katniss ? (@meadowgirl) November 13, 2017
Holy shit it’s JERRY!!! ? #TheWalkingDead #WeAreTWD pic.twitter.com/l5Q7Tgtt94— Ken McDowell (@Ken_0bi) November 13, 2017
JERRY. FOR. THE. WIN. #thewalkingdead @AMCTalkingDead pic.twitter.com/trHsXzBZbc— ?Felix GOBBLEicis? (@LuckoftheDraw86) November 13, 2017
Ole 4eyes is 1/2 the man he used to be. Thank Jerry! #TheWalkingDead #TalkingDead #twd— Michelle (@jrabinowitz06) November 13, 2017
#TheWalkingDead Jerry for the win…. pic.twitter.com/KRT6F5NUUc— Team♈️NoChill (@MsRita73) November 13, 2017
If Jerry dies I QUIT ??♀️ #thewalkingdead pic.twitter.com/W88tnkgXl4— alice ? (@aliciainc) November 13, 2017
I want someone to look at me like Jerry looks at King Ezekiel. ?? #TWD #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/LYKK4qZjxh— J Tatum ? (@mistahpokey) November 13, 2017
Forget Fear the Walking Dead what we need is a spinoff featuring Jerry. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/O1tDeL6YUj— Nicholas Smith (@realnickelass) November 13, 2017
Die Of The Tiger
The war against Negan and the Saviors had yet another casualty with the loss of Shiva, Ezekiel’s beloved tiger, with whom he shared a touching history. Shiva leaps into action to save Ezekiel from certain doom at the hands (and teeth) of a pack of walkers, only to be overwhelmed. A lot of fans thought the death of poor Shiva was far from gr-r-reat:
If Shiva dies we riot. ? #TWD— Erika | JDM: D-117 (@ErikaBadin) November 13, 2017
Let’s just end the episode here with Shiva still ALIVE, okay? #TheWalkingDead #TWD #Shiva pic.twitter.com/X4URVQFu4c— windstorms (@windstorms_) November 13, 2017
Shiva my poor thing #twd pic.twitter.com/UQUhYNzMhZ— Julia (@sachi_j) November 13, 2017
SHIVA NO!!!!! #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/zof6x6fXZV— ∀ (@TheGirlAva) November 13, 2017
Me because Shiva died saving Ezekiel #TWD #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/Qdcwlg1sdF— Vanessa (@97vannov) November 13, 2017
Why why why! RIP Shiva I am so upset you had to leave us. #TWD #TWDFamily #TheWalkingDead @WalkingDead_AMC #TalkingDead pic.twitter.com/0sz31rhBq9— Brenda Lash (@brencon999) November 13, 2017
Shivaaaaa ????? #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/8ijlGalKLQ— Lisa ? (@ayethisislisa) November 13, 2017
IM CRYING REAL TEARS NOT THE TIGER #TheWalkingDead— ✨? (@Bitxh_itshar) November 13, 2017
Im crying real tears #twd #TheWalkingDead— richonnegivesmelife (@IzemanRenee) November 13, 2017
I can watch the walkers eat people, but I can’t watch them eat animals. #TheWalkingDead— Steph (@butwevegotheart) November 13, 2017
Why is it that I can watch people die and get tortured but the second a CGI animal dies Im heart broken! #TheWalkingDead— Noelle (@NK0230) November 13, 2017
I’m actually sitting here crying over Shiva’s death #TheWalkingDead ? pic.twitter.com/jbQmggej4h— hannah (@darth_vadork) November 13, 2017