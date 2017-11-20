Spoilers for The Walking Dead 8×05.

AMC has released the preview for The Walking Dead 8×06, “The King, The Widow, And Rick.”

With things looking up for Rick and the group, an argument breaks out at the Hilltop; the consequences of the decision are life versus death.

The Walking Dead 8×05 was full of surprises. Negan and Father Gabriel finally made their return, and Negan made a startling admission about his backstory. There could be a mole in Rick’s alliance, the Saviors are one step closer to singling out the traitor in their ranks, Negan’s right hand man Simon might be undermining the Saviors, Father Gabriel — now a prisoner of the Saviors — might be dying from some kind of fever, there’s a helicopter making the rounds over Virginia, and Rick and Daryl got into a controversial fist fight over Daryl’s morally ugly plan of attack.

8×06 will see Rick return to the Scavengers, with Rick wanting the same thing he wanted the first time they met: a deal. Rick’s ultimatum is simple. Join us in the fight against the Saviors or be destroyed. The last time we saw the junkyard gang in 7×16, Alexandria had teamed up with Jadis and her people to launch a surprise attack on Negan — a plan that was thwarted when the Scavengers double crossed the Alexandrians, revealing themselves to be aligned with the Saviors.

One of Jadis’ people beat Michonne half to death and nearly killed her, so it seems unwise for Rick to try to team with them again — especially alone — but as Rick told Daryl in 8×05, there’s a plan in place and the alliance needs to stick to it. Meanwhile, back at the Hilltop, Maggie is dealing with Jesus’ controversial decision to bring captured Saviors to the peaceful farming colony while Carl, Michonne and Rosita will finally get back into the action after not being seen since 8×01 on October 22.

The Walking Dead 8×06 airs next Sunday at 9/8c on AMC.

