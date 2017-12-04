The Walking Dead

Spoilers for The Walking Dead 8×07, “Time for After.”

The penultimate episode of the first half of The Walking Dead season 8 saw Eugene reveal his true loyalties, while Dwight — Rick’s inside man undermining the Saviors — tried to keep Eugene from interfering with the sabotage.

Rick fulfilled the latest part of his plan and successfully recruited Jadis and the Scavengers to join Alexandria, the Hilltop and the Kingdom’s opposition of Negan and the Saviors, only for Daryl to undermine Rick’s plan with his own schemes.

Eugene

“You’ve seen what happens here. Heard the screams. Smelled the burning skin,” Dwight tells Eugene, who has deduced he’s the Savior mole. “You don’t got blood on your hands yet. But that’s coming. Once you do those things, you become those things. And there’s no going back. No forgetting it.” 

“Yes, I’m Negan,” Eugene says, simply. “And it ain’t perfect. But we are Saviors. We save. Like I said… your cloak and dagger’s on the QT. All I ask is that you do nothing that results in harm to anyone inside these walls and it’ll stay that way.”

The internet wasn’t having it: 

Dwight

Fans are hopping off the Eugene wagon and showing more support for Dwight, who has exhibited he’s genuinely on Rick’s side:


Eugene is a serious douche who smells of pickle juice

Eugene is a loyal and committed Savior, but it turns out he isn’t Team Family or Team Negan — he’s Team Eugene. 

“You do realize the storm of shit I’m gonna dump on Rick as soon as I’m clear of the shit storm he dumped on me,” Negan tells him.

“I do indeed,” Eugene says. 

Later, Dwight confronts Eugene at gunpoint, telling him he’s working with Rick, Daryl, Rosita — all his friends. 

Eugene corrects him. “They’re former travelling companions,” he says. “Nothing more.” 

Damn. Even for Eugene, that’s cold. 

The internet is calling for his mullet: 

Rick vs. Winslow 2.0

Jadis aimed to feed Rick to a second “Winslow,” a walker with a metallic and spiked dome protecting its brain. Despite his restraints, Rick fought back, kicking as much ass as a man can kick in his Fruit of the Looms. 

Daryl and Tara sitting in a tree, R-U-I-N-I-N-G

The episode ends with a major shock for Rick Grimes: his plan has been ruined. 

Daryl, Tara and Morgan launched an unsanctioned attack on Negan’s compound, forcing the horde of walkers inside the Sanctuary’s walls. When Rick gets back to the Sanctuary, he looks through a sniper’s scope and sees the courtyard completely emptied. 

It was the only thing cutting off Negan and the Saviors, preventing anyone from getting in or out. Even Daryl fans have to admit his defiance towards Rick and his lust for revenge just majorly F’d up a plan that was otherwise running mostly okay. 

With the super-sized mid-season finale a week away, you know this is going to signal bad developments for Team Family.  

 

