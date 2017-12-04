Spoilers for The Walking Dead 8×07, “Time for After.”

The penultimate episode of the first half of The Walking Dead season 8 saw Eugene reveal his true loyalties, while Dwight — Rick’s inside man undermining the Saviors — tried to keep Eugene from interfering with the sabotage.

Rick fulfilled the latest part of his plan and successfully recruited Jadis and the Scavengers to join Alexandria, the Hilltop and the Kingdom’s opposition of Negan and the Saviors, only for Daryl to undermine Rick’s plan with his own schemes.

Eugene

“You’ve seen what happens here. Heard the screams. Smelled the burning skin,” Dwight tells Eugene, who has deduced he’s the Savior mole. “You don’t got blood on your hands yet. But that’s coming. Once you do those things, you become those things. And there’s no going back. No forgetting it.”

“Yes, I’m Negan,” Eugene says, simply. “And it ain’t perfect. But we are Saviors. We save. Like I said… your cloak and dagger’s on the QT. All I ask is that you do nothing that results in harm to anyone inside these walls and it’ll stay that way.”



The internet wasn’t having it:

Trying to understand the trash people and Eugene when they talk ? #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/H893sWXZ2h — MunchkinLetty (@MunchkinLetty) December 4, 2017

Dwight

Fans are hopping off the Eugene wagon and showing more support for Dwight, who has exhibited he’s genuinely on Rick’s side:







I never thought I’d say this, but if it comes down to Eugene and Dwight, I’m all for Dwight coming out on top #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/EccAaXGwzL — Krystal Summerhill (@theGreatGherkin) December 4, 2017

If anyone had to die out of Eugene and Dwight I’d vote Eugene at this point #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/l9v7b71W5a — Emo Headass ?? (@_Amaka__) December 4, 2017

Eugene threatening to tell the Saviors Dwight’s plan#TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/oI2jGjW1Ix — Melo ? (@meloknow) December 4, 2017

#TWD #TheWalkingDead



Eugene: Stop all the backstabbing & I will keep your little secret from Negan.



Dwight: pic.twitter.com/rw7WDHtSim — Wilmer (@W1lmerSarmiento) December 4, 2017

I love how fucked up this strategy is for Dwight. He’s their one spy and they just trapped him with the Saviors and just said fuck it if he lives or dies. #thewalkingdead pic.twitter.com/qhcQ7QUCKs — Rizzy (@A1Rizzy) December 4, 2017

Eugene to Dwight: Keep your cloak and daggers on the QT. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/PLwgiBxc6v — StarryMag (@StarryMag) December 4, 2017

If Negan finds out Dwight has betrayed him #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/hK1cA18NTO — Ryan The Lion™ (@HerculesHandy) December 4, 2017

Ok Dwight is growing on me and Eugene is still on my last nerve #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/kPzlKO7znz — Jessica Ford (@jessicaroseford) December 4, 2017

I don’t care how much he helps… Dwight still has to die for Denise. #TWD #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/tRKnupGBls — Shonnia Burton (@shonnia21) December 4, 2017

me @ dwight pointing his gun at eugene #thewalkingdead pic.twitter.com/28dCmDMAlz — taci (@twdspunisher) December 4, 2017

Dwight, I think I may love you and your burnt ass face #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/TpDonpCEjo — Krystal Summerhill (@theGreatGherkin) December 4, 2017

Eugene is a serious douche who smells of pickle juice

Eugene is a loyal and committed Savior, but it turns out he isn’t Team Family or Team Negan — he’s Team Eugene.

“You do realize the storm of shit I’m gonna dump on Rick as soon as I’m clear of the shit storm he dumped on me,” Negan tells him.

“I do indeed,” Eugene says.



Later, Dwight confronts Eugene at gunpoint, telling him he’s working with Rick, Daryl, Rosita — all his friends.

Eugene corrects him. “They’re former travelling companions,” he says. “Nothing more.”



Damn. Even for Eugene, that’s cold.



The internet is calling for his mullet:

I’m just sitting here watching Eugene and the garbage folks in this episode like #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/3GqulovSVM — Maria (@lumaria) December 4, 2017

Sooo Eugene really sold out the fam for some pickles, video games, and some wine…. #TWD #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/9hIM791gJ6 — J Tatum ? (@mistahpokey) December 4, 2017

Dwight: “And Negan wiill kill Rick Daryl, and all your friends.”

Eugene: “They’re just traveling companions and nothing more.” #TheWalkingDead #TWD pic.twitter.com/xoj9HObixf — Montoya ? (@monrail) December 4, 2017

We used to like Eugene and hate Dwight, oh how the tables have turned #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/MDZWqNMvVj — meg 🙁 (@nutello2l) December 4, 2017

Me when Eugene said that he was Negan #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/wdPfJEmt1d — Jordan (@missjordanm_) December 4, 2017

Eugene has really gone off the deep end and hit rock bottom. Don’t feel too bad for him though.. ??‍♀️ #TheWalkingDead #TWD pic.twitter.com/YQnPgakj8Q — Casey ? (@CaseyNi10) December 4, 2017

Rick vs. Winslow 2.0

Jadis aimed to feed Rick to a second “Winslow,” a walker with a metallic and spiked dome protecting its brain. Despite his restraints, Rick fought back, kicking as much ass as a man can kick in his Fruit of the Looms.

Lord they got Rick out here in nothing but his Damn drawls.#TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/c8XleeZfwt — The Charmed One (@Mndspeak88) December 4, 2017

#thewalkingdead watching rick fuck shit up like pic.twitter.com/FgFjC72irK — Amirah colter (@AmirahColter1) December 4, 2017

If these Junkyard people betray Rick again I want all their heads. Everybody has to die. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/Uw5CWoCYr7 — Baeonna?? (@kee_tolife) December 4, 2017

Daryl and Tara sitting in a tree, R-U-I-N-I-N-G

The episode ends with a major shock for Rick Grimes: his plan has been ruined.

Daryl, Tara and Morgan launched an unsanctioned attack on Negan’s compound, forcing the horde of walkers inside the Sanctuary’s walls. When Rick gets back to the Sanctuary, he looks through a sniper’s scope and sees the courtyard completely emptied.



It was the only thing cutting off Negan and the Saviors, preventing anyone from getting in or out. Even Daryl fans have to admit his defiance towards Rick and his lust for revenge just majorly F’d up a plan that was otherwise running mostly okay.



With the super-sized mid-season finale a week away, you know this is going to signal bad developments for Team Family.

Daryl not making good decisions out of anger that could possibly mess up the plan and also possibly put TF/other innocent people in danger….again?! ??#TWD #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/AGIEeqYz1z — RD. (@Resh_Bot) December 4, 2017

Oh Lawd! Now Morgan is joining up with Tara & Daryl. I can’t believe I’m saying this but listen to Rosita. #TWD #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/jRG0YYp3ye — Nerdy Nicole (@CandissNicole) December 4, 2017

Daryl stop trying to rush things. The last hasty decision you made resulted in Glenn getting killed #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/lZGfVYIwyr — Heterophobe (@RichonnesSon) December 4, 2017

#TheWalkingDead Tara and Daryl with this plan pic.twitter.com/l9J25jtB2U — Gay Sonic (@BuryMeBesideYou) December 4, 2017