‘The Walking Dead’ Mid-Season 8 Premiere: Honor

AMC will air the Mid-Season Eight premiere of The Walking Dead on Sunday night, marking the first new episode of 2018.

The Walking Dead Episode 8×09 is titled, “Honor.” The official synopsis for Honor reads, “Rick faces new difficulties after a battle. Meanwhile, the fight continues in other communities as core members face hard decisions.” The episode begins at 9 pm ET on AMC, running until 10:22 pm ET before a new episode of Talking Dead featuring host Chris Hardwick and Carl Grimes actor Chandler Riggs.

A portion of Sunday’s new episode will be dedicated to Carol and Morgan’s rescue of Ezekiel. However, the biggest topic of discussion heading into the Mid-Season premiere is Carl’s death being carried out. In Episode 8×08, Carl revealed himself to have been bitten by a walker, and the new episode marks his last as an apocalyptic survivor.

“I won’t miss having to go through anymore death dinners and watching other characters, any other cast members that I’m really a part of, go,” Riggs told ComicBook.com. “I’ve actually loved my time on the show, I don’t regret any of it ever. It was definitely the best experience that I could ever ask for. I’m okay with being off the show, it was definitely an experience that I’ll never forget.”

In leaving The Walking Dead, Riggs is excited for new opportunities which his free time will permit. He is also honored to have been part of the TV phenomenon and being given the opportunity to grow up in front of the entire world.

“I think it’s actually awesome that people have really watched me grow up and have been able to relate to a character on such a level as they’ve really just fallen in love with Carl and his life,” Riggs said. “I think it’s amazing to be a part of something that incredible. I think that’s why it’s such a phenomenon because people can relate to these characters on such a level and they like to put themselves in similar situations and see how they would act and what they would do. I think it’s just such a relatable show that it’s hard for people to not watch.”

Riggs will continue an acting career beyond The Walking Dead, with a pair of movies already in the can and efforts to join films like Spider-Man: Homecoming and Solo: A Star Wars Story having been made in the past.

