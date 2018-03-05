‘The Walking Dead’ Recap With Spoilers: The Lost And The Plunderers

The screen reads, “Michonne,” before cutting to her standing at Carl’s grave with Rick. Rick places Carl’s silenced pistol on his grave stone. Michonne steps away to put down walkers and tries to keep them in the gate while Rick hovers over Carl’s grave. He takes the gun back and the two head for their house.

Michonne finds the handprints Carl left on the porch with Judith. She then notices the herd getting closer. Ultimately, Michonne tells Rick they need to move on while he is in the house packing. They’re loading the van and see the gazebo burning down, electing to run over and put the fire out in memory of Carl, who used to sit on its roof.

They become surrounded and run back to the van, slicing up walkers on the way. They drive out of the Safe-Zone and Michonne looks to its sign on the way.

“What do you think he meant?” Rick asks. “Did he want us to stop fighting the Saviors? Just surrender to Negan?”

Michonne suggests they pull over and read his notes. Rick wants to keep driving. “Rick, Carl he wrote a letter to Negan,” Michonne tells him. Rick tells her that he needs Jadis, though, because they will be targets now, too. They eventually make their way to the heap but find themselves trappd inside when a trap causes garbage to fall on the way out. A herd of walkers approaches them to Rick’s disappointment. It’s the Heapsters.

Negan

The screen reads, “Negan,” before we see him giving orders on a walkie. Simon enters and Negan points out he was played by Carl, who was “built for this s—.” Simon wants to go finish everything but Arat is on it. They’re still waiting to hear from Gavin.

“If I’m not running down Rick and company, where do you want me?: Simon asks before being told to sit beside Negan.

“Garbage people,” Negan said. Simon agrees it is worth it to kill them. “I need you to hear me on this, Simon. Those piss stain double crossers may ahve pulled a triple cross but they are still a resource.” He merely wants him to remind them how important a deal with the Saviors is by killing one and forcing the rest into line. “Just one, Simon,” Negans says. “You got something to say? Say it.”

“Maybe we should cut our losses here,” Simon said. “These people can’t learn the lesson no matter how many times we teach it.” He wants to bal on all of these communities and suggests the Saviors learn the lesson themselves and move further out to find other communities to “save.”

Negan doesn’t like the idea. He reminds Simon that what they do is hard, they don’t take the easy way, they save. Once he clips Rick, everything is aces again.

The Saviors bring Maggie’s box into the room and give Negan a nail gun to deal with it. “We have 38 more, stand down,” is written on the box. They open it to discover Dean, a member of the satellite station, and Simon suggests taking care of the Hilltop. Negan aggressively shuts it down and tells Simon to do his job.

Enid

The screen reads, “Enid,” before we see Enid and Aaron being escorted to the community’s little holding area. They’re chained to a heater.

The Oceanside community defers to Cyndie, seeing as Natania was her family. “She made me kill her,” Enid tells Aaron. “I’d do it again. I’d have to.” The Oceanside crew comes back in and unchains them, only to stand them up and handcuff them again. They are being taken to the beach. Aaron tries to reason with Cyndie. “You better have a good reason for killing us other than to make yourself feel better because it won’t,” Enid says. She warns Cyndie that her group will come for them if they are killed and eventually take them out completely.

Cyndie changes her mind and sets Aaron and Enid free. “Don’t come here again,” Cyndie says to them on their way out. The Oceanside squad heads back inside.

Aaron directs Enid to the car. He is going to stay behind and reason with the Oceanside community.

Simon

The screen reads, “Simon,” before he walks through the worker area. He is asked if they will attack the Hilltop but he gives them a sarcastic remark to undermine the leadership.

He rolls into the Heap with his people. The Scavengers draw their weapons but Simon instructs them to calm down. He came for an apology. “I know you had your little side deal with Rick, you came to our home pretty much arm in arm,” Simon said. “You know we saw you because we tried to kill you, so, you’ve had plenty of time to prepare something. A heartfelt act of confession, I hope. Feel free to defer to any notes you have prepare.”

Jadis says she had no deal with Rick but was, instead, delivering him. Simon doesn’t believe her, though. Simon offers them a chance to divert back to the original deal along with handing over all of their weapons. Jadis agrees. Simon calls for his men to take the guns. Simon goes on to question Jadis’ art and the choice of living in the Heap.

“Our place,” Jadis tells him. “Ours.”

“What’s the deal with the helipad in the back?” Simon asks. “The solar panels?”

“Our dump,” she tells him.

Simon pushes further for information but Jadis deflects back to the deal. He kills two of her people before she punches him. Simon orders his men to gun down all of Jadis’ people.

Simon returns to the Sanctuary with Negan waiting outside. They still haven’t heard from Gavin but Negan already sent a team. Simon tells Negan the message was delivered simply.

Jadis

The screen reads, “Jadis.” Rick and Michonne fight off walkers in the Heap. The undead Scavengers are everywhere. They scurry off to the top off the Heap. Jadis is sitting there in more normal clothing. She greets Rick and tells them the Saviors did this.

“These weren’t Heaps, before,” she tells them. “I used to come here to find things to paint on. Metal sheets. Fabrics. And then after everything changed, I realized this whole place was a canvas.” She tried to make it and her people something new. “This was our world, apart from everyone else in every way.”

“You did this, Rick tells her. “This is because of you.” She cries as Rick fashions a car door into a weapon with a shield. Jadis wants to go with him. Rick, however, claims he is done with her games and that she can’t help him. Rick and Michonne make their way out one way. Jadis goes another. Rick and Michonne make their way out. Jadis wants to follwo them but Rick leaves her behind.

Later, Jadis sits atop the Heap and lures the walkers her way with noises. She has lured them to a trash compactor, where they fall in one after the other. She sees their blood being dispersed and becomes a bit emotional, remembering watching her people be killed.

She later stumbles to a secret box labeled “apple sauce” and has herself a meal.

Rick

The screen reads, “Rick.”

“I shot above her head,” Rick says. “I didn’t want her dead, I just wanted her gone.”

“Feels like what Carl was talking about,” Michonne says. “What we should do. We have a choice.”

Rick stops the van. “I need a second,” he says. He steps outside and looks through Carl’s notes, passing on his own in favor of Negan’s. Rick is shocked by its pleas with Negan to find morals and questions what’s next even if he does beat Rick’s group.

He stands up to radio for Negan.

“Carl’s dead,” Rick tells Negan. “He wrote letters. He wrote one to you. He asked you to stop. He asked me to stop. He asked us for peace but it’s too late for that. Even if we wanted a deal now, it doesn’t matter. I’m gonna kill you.”

“How did it happen?” Negan asks.

“What?” Rick reponds.

“How did he die?” Negan asks. “Was it us, was it the grenades? The fire?”

“It wasn’t you,” Rick tells him. “Carl went out to help someone and he got bit.”

“G—amnit,” Negan responds. “I am sorry. I wanted him to be part of things. I had plans. That kid was the future.”

“The only future is one where you’re dead.”

“What the hell are you doing Rick?” “Carl is dead because of you…because you couldn’t leave s— well enough alone…in this case, he is dead because of you, because you weren’t there to stop him from doing something stupid. You set this course, Rick. Who’s next?”

“You are.”

“You see, I stop people from dying. I am the answer. It may have taken a hard lesson for you to hear but you need to hear it. It’s time. Do not let anymore s— decisions cost you anyone you love. That garbage, that s— sticks with you forever, just like Carl will. Hell, I’m feeling it. And I’m gonna be feeling it for a while. You could’ve just let me save all of you. That’s why I killed your friends in the first place…You failed as a leader and, most of all Rick, you failed as a father. Just, give up, because you have already lost.”