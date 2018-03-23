AMC has released a clip ahead of Sunday’s The Walking Dead 8×13, “Do Not Send Us Astray,” kicking off a violent confrontation between the Hilltop and the Saviors.

8×12 saw Simon assume command of the Saviors as the mad dog general assumes — and hopes — a missing Negan is dead.

The plan, Simon says, “was to go on to Hilltop, and put the fear of God in these people so that finally, once and for all, they get with the program!”

With Negan seemingly out of the picture, Simon openly disobeys Negan’s orders and calls for the annihilation of the rebels participating in the coup against the Saviors. “We must expunge them. We must redact them,” Simon says of the AHK alliance. “We must redact them. They are a mistake that we shall now erase.”

Simon has already ordered the slaughter of the Scavengers, wiping them out and leaving only leader Jadis alive — a defiance Negan only learned of in 8×12, unbeknown to Simon.

Following attacks on Alexandria and the Kingdom, Hilltop has become the last stand. Within its wooden walls, de facto Hilltop commander Maggie Rhee stands at the ready as Simon and the Saviors arrive.

Maggie squares off with Simon over walkie talkie, threatening to personally execute all 38 Savior prisoners in her camp.

In the newly released clip, above, Simon readies the Saviors to go scorched Earth — changing up Negan’s plan to terrorize the Hilltop in an attempt to force them back in line, attacking and infecting rebels with weapons tainted with walker guts.

“All right, people. Let’s get this party started,” Simon says. “And no, we do not come bearing munitions. Remember, the plan has changed. Our goal is not merely infection, it is conclusion. We are doing away with these people — all of ’em!”

Dwight, on the side of the angels, does his best to halt the attack.

“This isn’t what he’d want. You know that, right?” Dwight says of Negan. “He can still be out there. You sure you want to face that with him if he shows?”

Simon is unfazed.

“Better to beg forgiveness than ask permission, D. Future problems.”

Daryl comes roaring out of the darkness, opening fire behind the wheel of his bike. The drive by forces Saviors into a nearby truck.

“Go,” Simon barks, “Get in the gate before the assholes close it!”

Daryl leads them in. The Savior truck plows into a well-placed school bus.

Maggie screams: “Now!”

The Hilltop has sprung a trap.

All Out War continues to unfold in “Do Not Send Us Astray,” airing Sunday, March 25 at 9/8c on AMC.