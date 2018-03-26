The Walking Dead 8×13, “Do Not Send Us Astray”, saw the remaining survivors from Alexandria and the Kingdom unite with the Hilltop, which served as the battleground for the latest conflict in the ongoing war.

Rick, Maggie, and Ezekiel’s forces successfully warded off an invading division of the Saviors led by a bloodthirsty Simon, but not without cost: the good guys lost some of their own during the strife, and lost even more in the ensuing chaos brought about by stealthy walkers created by the Saviors’ infected weapons.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The AHK alliance is now aware Negan and his people are employing biological warfare, but it gets worse as the actions of a vengeful Henry led to the escape of 30-something of Maggie’s Savior prisoners, and now the boy is missing.

As the heroes pick up the pieces following the Saviors’ brazen attack, Rick and Maggie will be out to avenge the fallen as Negan remains unaccounted for…

Carl 2.0

Stay in the house, Henry. ?#TheWalkingDead — Rick Grimes (@RickAndThangs) March 26, 2018

Carol: Henry if you go outside you will die

Henry: #thewalkingdead pic.twitter.com/BgAlmTbzs7 — Jackeline Flemings (@jackieflemings) March 26, 2018

Henry boy you need to calm down ? #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/eT09CzlDIg — Esmeralda Godinez (@EsmeChristina) March 26, 2018

Please let one of them arrows hit little Henry’s annoying ass #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/wX1gmFlU0x — Ahhhh, Ahhhh, Why are you running???‍♀️???‍♂️ (@NaijaMane) March 26, 2018

if y’all TRY replacing carl with this henry dude I will not hesitate #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/ChGFQbHCC8 — moriah (@moriahhah) March 26, 2018

Little kids are so annoying on this show #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/BXhjJlEL4X — ilysm (@tearsdontxfall) March 26, 2018

What’s wrong with this crazy lil dude Henry? I’m not for child death on the show but he needs a look at the flowers #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/Prglc5IK0F — sydnee ellison (@lil_panda14) March 26, 2018

Me watching Henry fuck everything up rn #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/ujuKiZBI1o — Britt (@brtnynb) March 26, 2018

First it was Carl then Lizzie then it was Ron and Sam then it was Enid and now it’s Henry. This is why we cant have nice things #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/xjY8itQpO8 — Moe (@MoeHamka_) March 26, 2018

Henry is a prime example of why kids should not leave the house #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/pHVrIbUlS6 — Aaron Bloser (@Bloser11) March 26, 2018

Carol when she finds out another kid is acting up #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/9Lwv29uq7e — Jake Peralta (@DrPresidentPat) March 26, 2018

I See Dead People

Morgan must have lost a few more screws to be able to see Gavin #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/AgG1Qs778E — Rando Fando Kit-Kat ? (@shydragon17) March 26, 2018

The old dead ghost conscious #Thewalkingdead Morgan could use a ghost buster pic.twitter.com/LdPEw3BA1L — Kibbles (@ChazzKibler) March 26, 2018

So Morgan is acting like Morgan again #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/iHXSQtQXfc — Devon Bruce (@DevonBruce) March 26, 2018

Morgan is losing his marbles yet again for the 1000000000th time. Lawd. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/6q781ffrFb — ~Shalivia Pope~ (@LearN_My_EnigmA) March 26, 2018

F—k Your Blankets

Me when Siddiq has more than a sentence to say #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/qdtqvE2vCJ — reesej (@justinreese24) March 26, 2018

this girl that keeps questioning Siddiq… we’re in the apocalypse you’re not gonna find a world class surgeon? #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/64X3AZgd2b — livy (@addictoftwd) March 26, 2018

IT’S A TRAP

Maggie to Simon and the Saviors:#TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/xMfCMvJsWu — The Walking Dead World (@TWalkingDWorld) March 26, 2018

Hilltop is Alive, Guns Ablazin’

This scene on #TheWalkingDead right now got me like pic.twitter.com/Yd9OUZIJrb — Bre W. (@JillScottTwin) March 26, 2018

Oh so rick you remember how to shoot to kill today huh #thewalkingdead pic.twitter.com/ciBawN8zZk — Summer Mermaid (@Issakickback) March 26, 2018

Simon & The Saviors after plans started fallin’ apart #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/jo65rGx6jO — Jazz Rivers (@JazzRivers90) March 26, 2018

me anytime i see maggie doing too much physical activity when she should be resting #TheWalkingDead #TWD pic.twitter.com/IaH9WMiPwf — kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) March 26, 2018

The saviors every time Ezekiel comes on screen during #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/HJwJp8RNNJ — the fbi agent watching you (@krennical) March 26, 2018

I Used To Be An Alexandrian Like You. Then I Took An Infected Arrow To The Knee…

RIP Tobin, a stand up guy. You will be missed. No one could fix up walls like you #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/ZsqY9jmZwY — Madison ? (@StrangerGrimes_) March 26, 2018

Tobin: If I knew getting stabbed would have gotten your attention I’d have done it a lot sooner.

Me: Gimme Caryl please.#TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/cPYkOjgv1h — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) March 26, 2018

Me anytime Carol and Tobin have a scene #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/1bovQmriF0 — Lil Bean Boo (@brooke_nossie) March 26, 2018

Tobin is like the guy Carol hooked up with once while drunk and now she can barely remember his name and he’s like Heya…#thewalkingdead pic.twitter.com/DZuNXomDZz — Lisa Ann Verge (@LisaAnnVerge) March 26, 2018

Is There A Walker In The House?

Me waiting on those injured people to turn like #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/fRoh0pb9Qu — J Villa (@Ja_tico) March 26, 2018

Who TF sleeps that hard in a zombie apocalypse? ??‍♀️ #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/kWM7w4H8j2 — Kara. (@khoward03) March 26, 2018

It’s been a while since we got walker action like this. A very long time and I’m loving every minute of it. #TheWalkingDead #DemDeadz pic.twitter.com/mSBSWXHmAS — B E A N Z | Wakanda’s Favorite ? (@PhotosByBeanz) March 26, 2018

She ran right in front of that walker like he wasn’t gonna grab her and eat the fuck of her leg smh #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/se6cuZmoXA — Bryan (@bryan_phoenix) March 26, 2018

So you mean to tell me that they didn’t hear them loud ass zombies scattering through the damn house #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/l15QqZJRDL — vuh-lyn-nica?? (@tfwy_) March 26, 2018

Walkers were in that bitch like this but everybody was steady sleeping #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/h2VFCBivmJ — Ahhhh, Ahhhh, Why are you running???‍♀️???‍♂️ (@NaijaMane) March 26, 2018

The Walking Dead airs its next episode, “Still Gotta Mean Something”, Sunday, April 1st at 9/8c on AMC.