Best Memes From ‘The Walking Dead’s Latest Episode

The Walking Dead Episode 8×13 got fans riled up over the rise and fall of the Hilltop on Sunday night. The result: some hilarious memes.

After Saviors ended up being chased away from Maggie’s domain, their plan ended up working out as Hilltop survivors become Hilltop walkers and began chowing down on the community’s residents in the middle of the night. Despite a battle having taken place there less than about one day prior, no one was on guard duty to prevent the walkers from taking over or little Henry from accidentally freeing the Saviors.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Henry, in fact, has become the subject of some of the best memes from the episode.

Instagram user Tito Perez is ready to see Henry looking at the flowers just like Lizzie did a few seasons back. What’s with kids near Carol growing into deranged killers who make horrible choices?

With Carl Grimes out of the pictures, Henry has become the show’s resident little boy. Fans, however, still miss Chandler Riggs’ ever-important character who was shockingly taken away in the Mid-Season Eight premiere.

Other fans turned their focus to the lack of brightness during the battle at the Hilltop. No matter how high Instagram user Crazy Rick Grimes set the brightness on their television screen, Simon’s moves were still a little hard to see.

Crazy Rick Grimes was actually on a role after Sunday’s new episode. While Diane called Maggie a good leader in the episode, some fans think she made a bad choice in trying to lure Negan to her community in an effort to kill her. In the end, it only cost some of her people their lives.

Plus, the unforgettable moment of a walker tumbling down the stairs near dozens of survivors, and nobody opened their eyes. The meme practically created itself.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.