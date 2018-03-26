‘The Walking Dead’: Morgan Sees A Ghost In New Preview

The opening minutes of The Walking Dead Episode 8×13 have made their way online, revealing Morgan Jones’ hallucinations to start the show’s next installment.

In the clip, Morgan Jones is seen in the woods in deep thought. When he turns around, Gavin is standing before him with a staff in his hand and gash in his throat. “You know what it is,” Gavin tells him. “You were supposed to. You were supposed to!” It prompts Morgan to charge toward Gavin, only to realize he is not actually there.

The lines from Gavin are most likely a representation of Morgan’s conscience, feeling guilty for allowing little Henry to kill Gavin in Episode 8×09. He didn’t want to have Henry perform the execution but also didn’t act fast enough as Carol and Ezekiel attempted to reason with Morgan, in an effort to preserve Gavin’s life.

The clip quickly turns to the members of Rick’s gang carrying out a plan to alert one another. One after the other, members of the group sound a horn, prompting the next horn to sound, and ultimately relaying a message to the Hilltop. Upon hearing the horns, Jerry realizes the plan is in action.

This is not the first time The Walking Dead has brought dead characters back in hallucination form. Fans have not forgotten the moments which saw Rick Grimes imagining Lori Grimes speaking to him back in the prison days from Season Three.

The Walking Dead Episode 8×13 is titled, “Do Not Send Us Astray.” The official synopsis for Do Not Send Us Astray reads, “Trouble arises when unexpected visitors arrive at the Hilltop; heartbreaking discoveries are made.”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15.