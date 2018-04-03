‘The Walking Dead’ Hits Season Low Ratings on Easter Sunday

The Walking Dead delivered yet another strong episode on Sunday night but the ratings are not reflecting the quality uptick as a new low has been established for Season Eight.

Episode 8×14, Still Gotta Mean Something, rounded up just under 6.3 million total viewers for a 2.6 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. It is a slip from the 6.77 million viewers and 3.0 rating a week prior, however, families traveling and taking part in Easter Sunday festivities may have disrupted the viewing schedules. The Walking Dead, has, already been seeing considerable gains in Live+3 and Live+7 numbers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Talking Dead took the second place spot, after falling the week before being pushed back one hour for The Terror premiere to snag a lead-in from The Walking Dead. The Chris Hardwick-hosted recap show had 2.371 million people watching, earning a 0.9 rating.

Here is how the ratings have stacked up across Season Eight for live viewing so far:

Episode 8×01: 11.44 million (5.0)

Episode 8×02: 8.92 million (4.0)

Episode 8×03: 8.52 million (3.8)

Episode 8×04: 8.69 million (3.9)

Episode 8×05: 7.85 million (3.4)

Episode 8×06: 8.3 million (3.6)

Episode 8×07: 7.47 million (3.3)

Episode 8×08: 7.9 million (3.4)

Episode 8×09: 8.3 million (3.6)

Episode 8×10: 6.8 million (2.9)

Episode 8×11: 6.6 million (2.8)

Episode 8×12: 6.66 million (2.83)

Episode 8×13: 6.774 million (3.0)

Episode 8×14: 6.295 million (2.6)

Episode 8×14 is titled, “Still Gotta Mean Something.” The official synopsis for Still Gotta Mean Something reads, “A Heaps prisoner makes a discovery. Carol searches for someone in the nearby forest. Rick and Morgan find themselves in the company of strangers.”

After the episode presented several conversation starting mysteries, such as the mysterious helicopter making an appearance with a surprising connection to Jadis, the buzz might bolster the Easter Sunday episode to greater gains. Positive word of mouth is crucial as the saga between Rick’s survivors being pitted against Negan’s Saviors finally races toward a close in the Season Eight finale set to air on April 15.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Carol actress Melissa McBride expressed her excitement regarding the upcoming finale episode and future threads it presents to The Walking Dead. “What can I say about the finale?” McBride said. “It’s a little unexpected. Yeah, I would agree with Norman, but also when I read it I was like, “Well, that’s a turn, that’s a twist. Huh? Okay, then what?” I was kinda like, ‘Whoa, wait. Okay, wait, okay, then what?’ So I’m really anxious for Season Nine because I want to know what.”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.

(Ratings via Zap2It)