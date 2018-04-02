Another sneak peek from Sunday’s The Walking Dead, “Worth,” shows Aaron’s struggle as he attempts to recruit Oceanside to fight alongside AHK in the looming final standoff against Negan and the Saviors.

A haggard-looking Aaron is stirred awake by rain.

His makeshift funnel collects much-needed water. He drinks.

He’s weakened and tired, but manages to put down an approaching walker with a stab to the head.

Another comes from behind. Aaron wrestles with the hungry corpse, slamming it into the mud.

Wet and slippery, Aaron loses control of his knife, and struggles to reclaim it as the walker grabs at his ankles…

To be continued.

It’s been a while since audiences last saw Aaron: he and Enid ventured out to Oceanside in 8×10, “The Lost and the Plunderers,” to enlist the frenemies to their cause in the strife against the Saviors.

Aaron was nearly impaled by then-leader Natania, who was shot and killed by Enid, leaving Cyndie in charge.

The newly-appointed Oceanside leader ultimately elected to allow Enid and Aaron to live with the caveat they never return, but Aaron stayed behind in the woods — taking up post and refusing to leave until the obstinate Oceansiders agree to join the war.

“Aaron is such a fascinating character,” actor Ross Marquand said in a 2016 interview with PopSugar, “because he’s diplomatic to a T. He genuinely wants to keep the peace for everybody, but he’s not afraid to fight.”

Aaron was included in the tense line up when the group first came face-to-face with Negan — an encounter that left the group terrorized and traumatized after the brutal executions of Abraham and Glenn — and season 8 saw Aaron suffer his most personal loss yet when his boyfriend, Eric, caught a bullet during a fire fight with a Savior outpost.

The lovers shared a tender moment at a nearby tree, Eric telling Aaron to “get back to the fight, and you win this thing.”

When Aaron returned, he found only a bloody puddle in Eric’s place: he had succumbed to his blood loss and turned, his reanimated corpse wandering off into the nearby woods.

With Negan returned to the Sanctuary and back in command of the Saviors, The Walking Dead will continue to put the pieces in motion for the season 8 finale airing Sunday, April 15.

8×15, “Worth,” airs Sunday, April 8 at 9/8c on AMC.