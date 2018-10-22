‘The Walking Dead’ Fans React to Episode 903

The Walking Dead 903, “Warning Signs,” saw tensions rise between increasingly antagonistic Saviors and the other communities as it revealed the responsible party behind the missing Saviors.

After a peaceful day of family fun with Michonne (Danai Gurira) and daughter Judith, Rick (Andrew Lincoln) learned missing Savior Justin (Zach McGowan) was found reanimated as a walker, with signs indicating he was murdered.

Justin’s corpse stirred up the Saviors, who were disarmed as part of their unconditional surrender following the defeat of Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). Savior Jed (Rhys Coiro) slung accusations at “garbage lady” Anne (Pollyanna McIntosh), while boyfriend Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), Sanctuary manager Carol (Melissa McBride) and Daryl (Norman Reedus) readied for a violent confrontation before Rick separated the growing mob.

Rick, investigating Justin’s murder, approached Daryl because the killing wound resembled a puncture — like that of an arrow. “If I killed him,” Daryl said, “I’d have killed him in plain sight.”

Rick tried to close the distance between him and Daryl, who more and more takes issue with the Saviors getting to share in the idyllic future being built by the united communities. “Why do they get this future and Glenn don’t? Or Abraham, or Sasha?” he asked, prompting Rick to tell him to try.

Beatrice (Briana Venskus) was found alone in the woods, with Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Rick learning Arat (Elizabeth Ludlow) was taken. The latest disappearance threatens to disrupt construction on the bridge, in risk of being swallowed up by the river.

Kingdomer Jerry (Cooper Andrews) asked how the culprit will be handled: like a Negan or like a Gregory (Xander Berkeley), who was hanged at the sole discretion of Hilltop leader Maggie. Rick and Carol partnered up in searching the woods, where he said his intentions now are to “build life, not take it.”

“Because it’s us or the dead,” Rick said. “Every life counts now.”

On a clandestine mission to the junkyard that she formerly oversaw as Jadis, Anne reached out to a mysterious someone over walkie talkie, who told her it will she would have to trade an “A” person in exchange for a pick up to “another place.”

When Gabriel told Anne he’d have to alert Rick, she knocked him out. “All this time… I thought you were a ‘B.’”

Meanwhile, Carol was attacked by Jed and D.J. (Matt Mangum), who offered to spare her life in exchange for guns. “You do this,” Rick said, gun at the ready, “there’s no going back. Everything we’re doing, it ends.”

After the pair defeated the rogue Saviors, Jed asked why they don’t just take him out instead of returning him to camp. “Because every life counts,” Carol said through mostly gritted teeth.

Daryl and Maggie tracked down the missing Arat, who they found kneeled in front of a small group of Oceanside women. Cyndie (Sydney Park) pleaded for the pair not to impede Arat’s execution, vengeance for the Saviors’ murder of Oceanside’s men and boys — including Cyndie’s brother and Beatrice’s husband.

Promising Arat would be the last, Cyndie put her down while Daryl and Maggie turned and walked away.

“We gave Rick’s way a chance,” Maggie said. “It’s time to see Negan.”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.