Fans React to ‘The Walking Dead’ Episode 904

The Walking Dead 904, “The Obliged,” acts as the penultimate episode for Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), who was left in a life-threatening situation after clearing the air with estranged right-hand man Daryl (Norman Reedus).

Michonne (Danai Gurira) oversees day-to-day operations at Alexandria while Rick manages development on the bridge, turning to chief engineer Eugene (Josh McDermitt) in an attempt to discover a solution to prevent its destruction by raging waters brought on by an overnight deluge.

A disappointed Eugene admits there’s little chance the bridge will hold, telling Rick he’s out of answers and it’s unsafe to continue on with the project. Eugene then updates Rick on two walker herds being monitored by the coalition, which Eugene says show no signs of merging.

“You’re not just a guy who read some books. You made something, you got us here,” Rick tells a discouraged Eugene, offering a pep talk that clearly lands with weight. “After everything… that’s everything.”

Rick is disappointed further when Carol (Melissa McBride) informs him she’s abandoning managerial duties at the Sanctuary, telling him she’s pulling her people out and returning them to the Kingdom.

The Saviors “need to try standing on their own,” she tells him. “They don’t want us there anymore. But I know they don’t want Negan there anymore, either. Most of them, anyway. So it’s up to them to figure out what they want to be.”

Rick isn’t going to stand in her way. “If anyone gives me hope for how things can turn out,” he tells her, “it’s you.”

As Rick’s vision for the future slowly collapses around him, he learns Maggie (Lauren Cohan) is en route to Alexandria, forcing him to race home to prevent her from enacting her revenge on Negan.

Meanwhile, a captive Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) discovers he was freed by new lover Anne (Pollyanna McIntosh), who disappeared after leaving behind a note that leaves Gabriel distraught.

After learning his relay message was sabotaged, a scuffle between Rick and Daryl saw the two dropped into a nearby pit as the nearby herds, disturbed by gunshots at the camp fired by troublemaking Savior Jed (Rhys Coiro), began making their way towards Rick and Daryl’s allies.

Rick and Daryl’s heated discussion ends with the two working together to escape the pit slowly filling with walkers. Despite Daryl’s protests,

Rick decides to stay back and lure the merging hordes away from the camp.

Riding horseback and leading the horde, Rick is bucked off his horse after the creature is spooked by the approaching walkers. Rick lands directly onto a piece of rebar, leaving Rick near-dead with a dire injury…

Rick Grimes’ final episode airs Sunday, November 4 at 9/8c on AMC.