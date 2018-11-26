‘The Walking Dead’ Showrunner Confirms We’ll See Flashbacks from Six-Year Time Jump

The Walking Dead will both show and tell when it comes to unfolding the mysteries created by the six-year time skip, which birthed a fractured relationship between the communities and matching “X” scars on Michonne (Danai Gurira) and Daryl (Norman Reedus).

“We’ll definitely be telling the story of what happened there, and what’s kind of exciting about a six-year jump is that there is the opportunity to go back and tell some of those stories. So we’ll see some of what has happened,” showrunner Angela Kang told EW.

“But it’s a deep, emotional story for Michonne, and for Daryl too. So I’m excited for people to experience that. It’s something that certainly has had an effect on Michonne in a deep and particular way. So that’s something that we wanna tell people what that’s about at some point.”

Sunday’s mid-season finale, “Evolution,” deepened both mysteries in scenes shared between Michonne and Carol (Melissa McBride), and Michonne and Siddiq (Avi Nash).

“I know what you went through. And I get why this is hard for you, but we’ve all lost something,” Carol told Michonne when trying to appeal for an Alexandrian delegation to be involved with the fair being thrown by Kingdom leader Ezekiel (Khary Payton).

Michonne insists the splintered group is still family, but told Carol there’s no repairing whatever damage was done.

“Kingdom is Kingdom. Hilltop is here. And Alexandria is there. And in-between there’s a whole lot of broken world, and we cannot pretend otherwise,” Michonne said. “We’ve got to take care of our own now. It’s just the way it is.”

When speaking to Siddiq, Michonne suggested the bad blood between herself and long-gone Hilltop leader Maggie (Lauren Cohan) — as well as the subsequent tensions between Alexandria and Hilltop — is the result of hard decisions Michonne was forced to make.

“I didn’t make the choices I made because I thought they’d be easy,” Michonne admitted. “At least they’re alive so they can hate me for it.”

Kang has since revealed to ComicBook.com the Xs are not directly tied to the Alexandria-Hilltop hostility, but noted the two stories will play out in the back half of Season Nine in 2019.

Whatever went down in those six years, there’s a “really f—ed up story” that will be told, director Michael Cudlitz told EW.

“It’s a big, really f—ed up thing that happened during that break. At some point, we will find out about it,” Cudlitz said. “You will find out eventually what that is. It was bad.”

The Walking Dead will return with its back eight this February on AMC.