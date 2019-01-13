‘The Walking Dead’ Four More Weeks Teaser Released

Ahead of The Walking Dead‘s February 10 mid-season return, AMC continues to hype the emergence of the Whisperers with an eerie new teaser.

Do you hear that? 4 more weeks till the RETURN of #TWD. pic.twitter.com/4vWH1s1aG6 — The Walking Dead AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) January 13, 2019

The latest enemy group posing a threat to the fractured band of survivors officially arrived in November’s mid-season finale, which culminated with the surprise death of Jesus (Tom Payne) when dispatching walkers in a foggy cemetery.

When moving to strike down what appeared to be a mindless zombie, Jesus was caught off guard and stabbed by a survivor masquerading as a walker, who issued a grave warning: “You are where you do not belong.”

The territorial Whisperers will drive the remaining half of the season, set to explore the group’s “brutal survival-of-the-fittest philosophy and how that really plays out in horrifying ways,” showrunner Angela Kang teased of the horrifying new foes, commanded by barbarous leader Alpha (Samantha Morton) and her equally cruel number two Beta (Ryan Hurst).

“We will get to meet the amazing Samantha Morton as Alpha and Ryan Hurst as Beta, as our heroes are really grappling with how to deal with a threat that’s unlike anything they’ve ever faced with people with such a different philosophy,” the showrunner previewed before noting the back eight will detail the fallout between the split heroes as well as the yet untold drama that left Michonne (Danai Gurira) and Daryl (Norman Reedus) with matching ‘X’ scars.

“They’re also just trying to figure out how they need to interact with each other in this world as they face more and more problems and challenges related to both this new threat and some of the other obstacles that they face in this world,” Kang said.

“We’ll continue to see the effects that nature has on our people, as things start to break down and they deal with the problems that come up as a result of these things.”

Audiences will quickly be confronted with Alpha and her twisted means of operation, Kang said, adding of the villains, “to put on the skin of a dead person and walk around in the world and walk around amidst walkers, that really takes a certain kind of a person.”

The Walking Dead Season Nine ends its winter break Sunday, February 10 on AMC.