‘The Walking Dead’s Ross Marquand Has a Policy Against Impersonating His Co-stars

Ross Marquand refuses to do impressions of his Walking Dead colleagues out of respect for his co-stars.

“It’s kind of a policy of mine not to do people that I work with, because you never know how it could backfire,” Marquand said during San Jose Fan Fest.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It backfired on me a few years ago with a very famous actor, and they were like, ‘That’s not what I sound like.’ And I was like, ‘Okay, I’m gonna go home and die now.’”

Marquand, whose stable of famed celebrity impressions includes Matthew McConaughey, John C. Reilly, Michael Caine, Liam Neeson, Al Pacino, and Christopher Walken, impersonates Rick Grimes star Andrew Lincoln and Daryl Dixon star Norman Reedus — but only in private.

“I’ve been doing impressions of Norman and Andy since the beginning of the show, before I even got on it, and my Norman, I gotta say, is maybe one of my favorite impressions of all time. I’m really proud of it,” Marquand said.

“I’ve done it for a few people around the show, but… I guarantee you, I can see people filming this — if Norman sees this, he’s gonna be upset with me! So I probably shouldn’t.”

The Aaron actor politely declined impersonating other Walking Dead cast mates during the panel “out of respect for my co-stars.”

“Norman’s asked me to do impressions of him several times, but I always tell him, ‘nah, nah,’ because you never know how [someone will react] — we work together every day, I don’t want to piss him off,” Marquand said.

“Once I’m done with the show, if I’m killed off or whatever, then I will definitely do it.”

Former co-star Chandler Riggs, in attendance on the panel alongside Enid actress Katelyn Nacon, said Marquand’s impressions were well noted before he boarded the series in Season Five.

“Before, when you got cast on the show, we were all like huddled around at the lunch table watching videos of your impressions,” Riggs told Marquand. “We’re like, ‘This guy is scary good, he plays our characters better than we do. This is bad, he’s gonna take over the show!’”

Marquand’s chameleon-like vocal abilities helped him land the role of Red Skull in Avengers: Infinity War, after Marvel Studios reached out to secure an actor capable of replacing Captain America: The First Avenger star Hugo Weaving.

The Walking Dead returns with new episodes of Season Nine Sunday, February 10 on AMC.